Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Resolve issues for sake of students: SC on Kerala govt-governor dispute

ByAbraham Thomas
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 08:02 am IST

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan made the remarks while hearing Kerala governor Rajendra Arlekar’s petition challenging a Kerala HC decision.

New Delhi: Appointment of vice chancellors to state-run universities should be harmoniously resolved between the state government and governor, who is the chancellor, as any confrontation by bringing in politics will harm the interest of students and the educational institutions, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

A view of Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
A view of Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan made the remarks while hearing Kerala governor Rajendra Arlekar’s petition challenging a July 14 Kerala high court decision that set aside his order appointing vice chancellors to two state universities — APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and Digital University of Kerala. The high court order came after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government objected to the November 27, 2024 notification on VC appointments issued by the governor.

Terming the imbroglio involving the two constitutional heads “unfortunate”, the bench said: “Appointment of vice chancellors in educational institutions should not reach courts. There has to be harmony between the chancellor (who is the governor of the state), and the state government. Who are the sufferers ultimately? It is the students.”

Attorney general R Venkatramani, appearing for the governor, said the notification issued by the chancellor sought to remedy a situation where the post of VC was lying vacant that was affecting the progress of the institution. Unless the high court order is vacated, the chancellor’s hands are tied, he added.

“Do not allow politics to come in,” the bench told the state, represented by senior advocate Jaideep Gupta. “What is hurting us is that in this confrontation, students are getting affected…?”

The court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Resolve issues for sake of students: SC on Kerala govt-governor dispute
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On