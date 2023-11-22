Retiring Allahabad HC judge says transferred to 'harass', CJI Chandrachud ‘rectified injustice'

Allahabad high court's Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker has made an explosive allegation against the collegium in his retirement speech, saying he was transferred out of the Chhattisgarh high court in 2018 to "harass" him. Allahabad high court's retired chief justice, Pritinker Diwaker.

Diwaker retired on Tuesday.

In his retirement speech, Diwaker accused the collegium of having "ill intention" while issuing the order of his transfer.

Former chief justice of India Dipak Misra was the head of the collegium at that time.

In uncharacteristically strong remarks, Diwaker also said Misra "showered on me some extra affection for reasons still not known to me".

"On March 31, 2009, I was elevated to the Bench. I discharged my duties as a judge in Chhattisgarh High Court till October 2018 to the satisfaction of one and all, and particularly to the satisfaction of my own inner being. Now, a sudden turn of events descended upon me when then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra showered on me some extra affection for reasons still not known to me which entailed my transfer to Allahabad High Court, where I assumed my office on October 3, 2018," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He said even though the transfer order was issued to harass him, the "bane turned into a boon" as he received support and cooperation from fellow judges in the Allahabad high court.

"My transfer order seemed to have been issued with an ill intention to harass me. However, as fortune would have it, the bane turned into a boon for me because I received immeasurable support and cooperation from my fellow judges as well as from the members of the Bar,” he added.

Earlier this year, Justice Diwaker was recommended for the post of the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court by the collegium, currently led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. He took oath as Allahabad HC's chief justice on March 26, 2023.

“I am highly thankful to the present Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who rectified the injustice done to me," Diwaker said.

Justice Diwaker started his legal career as a lawyer in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He became a senior advocate in 2005 and was elevated as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court in 2009.

With inputs from PTI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON