Retired Army captain killed after being hit, dragged by car in Jaipur

A retired Indian Army captain in Jaipur died after being hit by a car and dragged for several, with his body getting stuck under the vehicle's left front wheel, PTI reported on Saturday. According to a media report, the deceased has been identified as Narsaram Jajra.(X/PTI)

The incident took place on the morning of August 15. The shocking hit-and-run incident was captured on CCTV.

According to an India Today report, the deceased has been identified as Narsaram Jajra. He was going to Chitrakoot Stadium on his bicycle when the car rammed him from behind.

(Viewers discretion advised)

The CCTV footage revealed that a woman was driving the car, and a child was sitting in the passenger seat.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, a 12-year-old student on his way to attend an Independence Day function at his school died after being run over by a dumper truck.

The boy, identified as Lokendra, along with three of his friends, was on a bike when it skidded off barely a few metres away from Shaheed Smarak in Jodhpur, reported PTI.

The students fell down and were run over by a dumper truck loaded with stones coming behind them. According to the police, Lokendra was crushed to death on the spot, while the other three were critically injured.

Prior to that, a woman college professor died in Karauli district when she lost control of her scooter after colliding with the open door of a parked car on the roadside. She was run over by an incoming truck from behind, according to PTI.

The deceased was been identified as Diksha (35), an assistant professor at Karauli Medical College. The accident occurred near the Collectorate on Wednesday night when she was returning from college.