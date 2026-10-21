Retired Indore teacher invites minors for ‘kanya bhoj’, beats them up on suspicion of stealing 500

A retired teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Indore allegedly thrashed minor girls on suspicion of theft of ₹500. She had invited them home for ‘kanya bhoj’, a Navratri ritual.

The accused is reportedly a retired teacher living in the MIG police station area. (Representative Image/PTI)

The accused, identified as Anita, allegedly thrashed the girls and held them captive on suspicion of stealing the money, news agency PTI reported, citing police on Wednesday.

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The accused is reportedly a retired teacher living in the MIG police station area.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya, Anita had invited seven girls, between the ages of 8 and 11, to her home on Tuesday for the "kanya bhoj", the report said.

However, during the rituals, an envelope with ₹500 inside reportedly went missing.

After this, the minors were allegedly not allowed to leave the house and were beaten on suspicion of theft, Dandotiya said, quoting a complaint lodged by one of the minors' family member.

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The official confirmed that based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under sections 127 (wrongful confinement) and 115 (assault) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

However, addressing reports that the girls were stripped during the incident on suspicion of theft, the official clarified that no such allegation was reported in the FIR, PTI added.

The senior police official also noted that legal action will be taken after the probe.

In addition, the allegations were being investigated based on CCTV footage and witness statements.

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"The allegations are being investigated based on CCTV footage and statements from independent witnesses near the scene. Further legal action will be taken after the investigation," he said.