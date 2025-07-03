Four men in Bengaluru beat up coffee shop worker for refusing extra cup, video goes viral

In a disturbing act of violence, a hotel staffer at a popular Namma Filter Coffee outlet in Bengaluru's Seshadripuram was brutally assaulted by four men after he refused to give them an extra tea cup. Screengrab of a viral video where four men in Bengaluru was seen assaulting a coffee shop worker

Brawl over extra coffee cup

According to a report in India Today, the incident took place around 6:50 PM on Monday, when the group visited the coffee shop and purchased coffee. Shortly after receiving their order, they demanded an additional cup, presumably to share the drink. However, when the staff member informed them that company policy did not permit handing out free cups and asked them to buy another beverage instead, the situation quickly escalated.

In a video that is now viral across the social media, the group allegedly began hurling verbal abuse at the employee. Eyewitnesses said the men used foul language before one of them slapped the staffer on the back of his head. The assault intensified as others joined in and one reportedly punched the victim in the face, while another kicked him in the stomach, leaving him visibly shaken and injured. The brawl further escalated as people in the coffee shop intervened and separated the assaulter from the staffer.

Many users on social media are now demanding Bengaluru Police to quickly arrest the assaulters who can be seen in the viral CCTV footage

The attack reportedly occurred within the jurisdiction of Seshadripuram Police Station, and a formal complaint has since been registered. Police have taken up the case and are reviewing CCTV footage from the premises to identify the assailants and take further action. More details of the incident are yet to be revealed.