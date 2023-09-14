Revise school, industry timings, Karnataka HC tells state

The Karnataka high court has ordered the state government to revise school and industrial establishment timings in consultation with stakeholders to address traffic issues in Bengaluru. The high court bench asked the secretaries of both school education and industry to hold meetings with stakeholders. (ANI)

The hearing was related to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Samarpana Trust in 2020 on Tuesday, which sought to implement a 2014 Supreme Court directive aimed at reducing traffic congestion in cities. Specifically, the PIL sought improved traffic management between Mekhri Circle and the BDA head office.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna Varale and Justice Krishna Dixit in the order said,“The state government, through the secretary of school education and higher education, may call a meeting of stakeholders such as representatives of private/government institutions, school bus operators, parents’ associations and take up the issue of revising school timings so as to ease traffic, and at the same time, consider the security and safety of children.”

The bench also asked the secretary of Industries and Labour to initiate meetings among the stakeholders in the industrial sector. “..the secretary, industries and labour, can call meetings of stakeholders such as representatives of associations of industries/factories, industrial organisations, chambers of commerce and discuss revisiting working hours of industrial units, factories, commercial houses, companies, etc. The stakeholders can provide suggestions on either flexi-hours of working or any other measures for easing traffic and reducing the number of vehicles plying on roads in peak hours,” the bench added.

To gather input on potential timing adjustments in factories, commercial establishments, and workplaces, the bench also recommended that the secretary of Industries and Labour arrange a meeting with representatives from various industries, factories, the Chamber of Commerce and others.

In addition, the bench clarified that stakeholders may also suggest flexible working hours or any other such suggestion for easing traffic and reducing the burden on roads during peak hours.

According to the bench, traffic congestion in the Central Business District could be mitigated to some extent if the police enforced a 2014 notice prohibiting certain categories of heavy vehicles from entering during specific times of the day.

The bench also granted permission to the state to move forward with these initiatives.

“We permit the state government to proceed further and to take appropriate steps already initiated by the state government for ease of traffic and by considering the direction/suggestion of petitioner and the court, submit a fresh status and action taken report to this court after six weeks,” the bench said.

