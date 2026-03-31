Revised ITR deadline, higher STT: Full list of new financial rule changes from Apr 1

Starting April 1, 2026, a host of financial and regulatory changes will come into force as India enters the new financial year 2026–27, affecting taxpayers and everyday transactions. Starting April 1, 2026, a host of financial and regulatory changes will come into force as India enters the new financial year 2026–27 (Pexels)

A significant reform is the replacement of the decades-old Income Tax Act, 1961 with the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which seeks to simplify provisions, remove redundancies, and ease compliance.

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