Revised ITR deadline, higher STT: Full list of new financial rule changes from Apr 1
Rules for claiming House Rent Allowance (HRA) have been tightened. Employees must now provide their landlord’s PAN and proper rent proof.
Published on: Mar 31, 2026 12:18 PM IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
Starting April 1, 2026, a host of financial and regulatory changes will come into force as India enters the new financial year 2026–27, affecting taxpayers and everyday transactions.
A significant reform is the replacement of the decades-old Income Tax Act, 1961 with the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which seeks to simplify provisions, remove redundancies, and ease compliance.
Also Read | Income Tax changes 2026: Tenants paying over ₹50,000 rent must deduct 2% TDS by March 31 to avoid scrutiny and penalties
Here are some key updates
- Income tax return deadlines have also been revised. Salaried individuals will continue to file by July 31, while the deadline for non-audit cases has been extended to August 31, giving self-employed professionals more time.
- Another reform is the replacement of the decades-old Income Tax Act, 1961 with the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which seeks to simplify provisions, remove redundancies, and ease compliance.
- Derivative trading will become more expensive, with higher Securities Transaction Tax (STT) across options and futures.
- Rules for claiming House Rent Allowance (HRA) have been tightened. Employees must now provide their landlord’s PAN and proper rent proof, with full disclosure required in some cases. At the same time, more cities - including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad, have been added to the metro category for higher HRA exemption.
- Employee benefits have been expanded. The tax-free limit on meal cards has increased to ₹200 per meal, while the exemption for gift vouchers has been raised to ₹15,000 annually. Children’s allowances have also been significantly enhanced under the old tax regime.
- The valuation of company-provided vehicles has been revised, increasing the taxable value based on engine size and adding higher charges if a driver is provided.
- Stock buybacks will now be taxed as capital gains instead of deemed dividends, changing how different categories of investors are taxed.
- Changes have also been made to Sovereign Gold Bonds. Tax exemption on redemption will now apply only to bonds purchased during the original issue, not those bought in the secondary market.
- For dividends and mutual funds, income will now be calculated without allowing deductions for interest expenses on borrowed funds.
- Compliance has been eased in some areas. Investors can now submit a single declaration to avoid TDS across multiple income sources. Property buyers dealing with NRIs can deduct TDS using their PAN instead of obtaining a TAN.
- Tax collected at source (TCS) on foreign travel has been reduced to a flat 2 percent, while similar relief applies to education and medical expenses abroad.
- Taxpayers will now have more time to file revised returns - up to March 31 -although additional fees will apply after December 31.
- In a relief measure, interest on motor accident compensation will be fully tax-exempt, with no TDS deduction.
- Finally, PAN rules have been tightened. Aadhaar-only applications will no longer be allowed, and PAN will now be mandatory for several high-value transactions, including large cash deposits, vehicle purchases, hotel payments, and property deals.
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