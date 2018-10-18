Ridiculed for wearing women’s clothes in his music videos, Chennai man jumps in front of train

Teased and insulted for his music videos in which he wore women’s clothes, a Chennai man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train Wednesday, police said.

The man was identified as V Kalaiyarasan (24) of Kannikapuram in Vyasarpadi, a northern suburb of Chennai, a police official said. He used to release his videos via the tiktok app.

According to police and people who knew him, his family, friends and acquaintances as well as followers had started teasing the man to such an extent that he decided to kill himself.

“When we retrieved the body of Kalaiyarasan, we found his smartphone missing. An inquiry with his family members revealed that the youth was in great distress on being teased by his followers in the app for releasing videos in woman’s costumes. Many of his followers ridiculed him as a transgender and an eunuch,” a police official probing the case told Hindustan Times.

K Vimala, a neighbour of Kalaiyarasan, said the man was very disturbed at the backlash and the harsh criticism.

The police also said that Kalaiyarasan was scolded by his own family members too for often releasing videos in a women’s attire.

“After seeing his videos in the app, several people known to his family reported it to Kalaiyarasan’s parents. As such, there was pressure from the family as well,” a police official said.

In his last posted video, Kalaiyarasan said: “I will do things which I prefer. I cannot be cowed down by those who tease. Despite the fact that I have uploaded many male role videos, why the haters are hurting me ruthlessly when I am posing as a woman.”

Asked about the action initiated against the offenders, police said that Kalaiyarasan’s social media accounts are being scrutinized to find further information and evidence.

“We are examining the tiktok account of Kalaiyarasan. His friends are being quizzed. Soon we would nab the accused,” police added.

