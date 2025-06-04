Rijiju reaches out to Oppn on Justice Varma impeachment

New Delhi : Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday that he has reached out to all major Opposition parties, including the Congress, to bring a motion for the impeachment of justice Yashwant Varma in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament over allegations of a cash haul from his residence in Delhi in March. A senior party official said the government is keen on reaching out to the opposition to support the motion that will require two-third majority. (HT PHOTO)

“I have begun the process of reaching out to the opposition parties. I have told them that this is not a political issue, but an important issue related to corruption in the judiciary and therefore, all the parties should be united in addressing this concern,” he said.

A senior party official aware of the matter said that the government is keen on reaching out to the Opposition to support the motion that will require a two-thirds majority. The official added that the motion is set to be moved by Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in both Houses.

There was, however, no official comment from the party on the meetings that took place between Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal late on Tuesday. Shah and Nadda also met Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar later, an official said.

The developments come weeks after former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna initiated the process for the removal of justice Varma by writing to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the allegations of recovery of cash at the judge’s residence was serious and warranted initiation of proceedings for his removal.

On May 5, an in-house enquiry panel gave its report to the CJI confirming that cash was indeed found at the residence of justice Varma, then a Delhi high court judge. This cash was kept in a storeroom where a fire broke out March 14, following which half-burnt currency notes were found stacked in a sack. The police even recorded a video of the cash.

HT reported last month that questions about the money trail and recovery of cash are likely to be at the heart of justice Varma’s defence.

Under the Constitution, a judge can be removed only on the grounds of “proved misbehaviour” or “incapacity”, on an order passed by the President. But prior to this, the President seeks the opinion of the CJI following which a motion of removal is initiated in either House of the Parliament which must be passed by a majority of “not less than two-third of the members of the House present and voting”. Article 124(4) provides this procedure for Supreme Court judges and Article 217(1) read with Article 124(4), for high court judges.

Till date, no judge of the SC or high courts has been removed in this manner.