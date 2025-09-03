‘Wrong to abuse mother, but…’: Rohini Acharya's ‘Sonia Gandhi’ reminder to PM Modi

Amid the row over the alleged derogatory remarks made towards PM Modi and his late mother, RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has stated that the rules against abusing one's family also apply to the prime minister. Speaking to reporters, the RJD leader said that the comments towards the prime minister and his mother should not have been made(AICC)

Speaking to reporters, the RJD leader said that the comments towards the prime minister and his mother should not have been made. However, she added that such a rule applies to the remarks against PM Modi, it should also apply to those made against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

"Yes, Prime Minister is right. No one has the right to abuse anyone's mother or sister. The same thing applies to him, too, when he spoke badly about Sonia Gandhi and all the women of Congress on his stage," said Acharya.

"The Prime Minister has not apologised for that to date. Bihar's daughter was abused during the elections... The people of Bihar will never forgive them for insulting the daughter of Bihar. And the Prime Minister came to Bihar and abused the DNA of Bihar," she added further.

Modi breaks silence on abuse row

Addressing the row over alleged abusive language used for his late mother, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday called the matter “painful”, saying that his mother is gone yet targeted by political parties.

“My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress,” PM Modi said.

Speaking at the launch of Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, the prime minister added that the use of abusive language was "an insult" to all mothers and daughters of Bihar.

A row erupted after a video on social media went viral, which a group of unidentified people hurling abuses towards Modi and his mother during Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.