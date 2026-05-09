Road clear for Vijay to be Tamil Nadu CM as VCK extends support to TVK

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Saturday extended unconditional support to C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). This has potentially cleared the final hurdle in the party’s bid to form the government in Tamil Nadu. VCK extends support to TVK. (PTI)

In letters addressed to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, both VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and legislature party leader Vanni Arasu confirmed support from the party’s two MLAs for Vijay’s bid to form the government.

“In the interest of stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu,” the VCK said it was extending “unconditional support” to TVK.

The letter signed by Vanni Arasu stated that the support was being extended “under the instructions of our Party President Thol. Thirumavalavan” and requested the Governor to “take on record my unconditional support”.

In a separate letter, Thirumavalavan also conveyed support on behalf of the party’s two MLAs and asked the Governor to “kindly take on record our unconditional support”.