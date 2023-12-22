Row over YouTuber Kamiya Jani's entry to Jagannath Temple, BJP demands arrest

A controversy has erupted over the entry of a YouTuber, Kamiya Jani, to Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raising questions on how an alleged promoter of beef consumption was granted access to the 12th-century shrine. Odisha BJP general secretary Jatin Mohanty demanded the YouTuber's arrest under section 295 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus. BJP alleged that VK Pandian facilitated Kamiya Jani’s entry into the temple.

In a video uploaded on her YouTube channel, Jani was seen interacting with bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian, seen as a successor of chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who talked extensively on the importance of ‘Mahaprasad’, the ongoing heritage corridor project and other aspects linked to temple development.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

However, the Opposition BJP objected to Jani's entry to the temple and alleged that a video camera was used on the temple premises which is banned by the Shree Jagannath temple Administration (SJTA).

“It has come to light that BJD leader VK Pandian along with YouTuber Kamiya Jani made a video on tasting of 'Mahaprasad' at Puri Jagannath temple. Earlier, Kamiya Jani posted a video eating beef. Beef-eaters are strictly not allowed inside Jagannath temple. We have urged that a case should be registered against them under 295 IPC for hurting the religious sentiments of a community. If they are not arrested, then we will approach the court,” Mohanty said.

As the row escalated, Jani in her Instagram story said, “As an Indian, my mission is to take Indian culture and heritage to the world. I have been visiting all the Jyotirlingas and char dhams of India and what a privilege it’s been. Woke up to this strange article in the newspaper questioning my visit to Jagannath temple. Not that anyone has reached out to me but just here to clarify that I don’t and have never eaten Beef. Jai Jagannath.”

Kamiya Jani in her Instagram post.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) wrote on X, "The allegation made by a certain political party about YouTube influencer taking a camera to the temple premises is completely baseless. There is no truth in this. If anyone has any evidence, if they present it, it will be investigated and necessary action will be taken."

BJD in a press conference came down heavily on the BJP and accused it of becoming intolerant over the development of the temple. The ruling party also clarified that Jani had taken 'Mahaprasad' at Radha Ballav 'Mutt' (monastery) and not inside the temple premises.

Jani has interviewed several celebrities and politicians, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union minister Anurag Thakur.