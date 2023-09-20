Row won’t impact Canada’s participation in Indo-Pacific armies chiefs conference

NEW DELHI: The Canadian Army will take part in the upcoming Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC) to be held in Delhi and the diplomatic row with that country will not impact its participation in the multilateral conference, a senior Indian Army officer said on Wednesday. Major General Abhinaya Rai, additional director general, Strategic Planning. said the diplomatic row with Canada will not impact its participation in the conference (HT Photo)

The conference will bring together top military leaders from 30 countries to enhance collaboration and understanding in the Indo-Pacific with the goal of promoting peace, security and prosperity across the region.

The Canadian Army will be represented by its deputy commander Major General Peter Scott at the two-day event that begins on September 26. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will attend the opening ceremony. Around 20 armies will be represented by their chiefs, and non-commissioned officers will also take part.

The diplomatic row with Canada will not impact the participation of its army in the conference, and the country is an “important partner” in the IPACC journey, said Major General Abhinaya Rai, additional director general, Strategic Planning.

“It doesn’t impact us. The Canadian (deputy) chief is coming here. His delegation is coming here. Even when we look at the relationships with some of our neighbours...where we may have had a standoff but we continue to engage them at all levels, be it the military level and at the diplomatic level. And I am referring directly to China here,” Rai said at a curtain-raiser to the conference that was attended by a battery of defence attaches from the participating countries, including Colonel Todd Braithwaite from Canada.

“Our diplomatic efforts as also our military efforts with even Canada continue to be there. As part of IPACC, they will form an important partner in this journey.”

India on Tuesday dismissed as “absurd and motivated” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim of a “potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, as the two countries carried out tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats.

Trudeau later told reporters Ottawa was not looking to provoke or escalate.

“I hope the diplomatic row does not affect the defence relationship,” Col Braithwaite said. Adding a touch of humour to the diplomatic firestorm, he said, “I am still here. But the day is still young.”

To be sure, Trudeau’s accusation is expected to further damage bilateral relations, which are already at an all-time low over the activities of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, including holding a so-called referendum on a separate homeland for Sikhs, targeting Indian diplomatic premises, and incitement of violence against top Indian officials.

The Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS) and Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum (SELF) will also be held alongside IPACC.

The events will provide a unique opportunity “to build common perspectives towards a shared vision” and help build partnerships and strengthen friendships across the Indo-Pacific, said Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar.

“It is indeed fortuitous and a matter of great pride that the triad of IPACC, IPAMS and SELF is being hosted by the Indian Army in the same year as India’s G-20 and SCO Presidency; a befitting tribute to the commencement of Amrit Kaal, as India marches towards its aspiration of becoming a developed nation and Vishwaguru by 2047,” Kumar said.

The Indian Army will also showcase an array of indigenous weapons and systems at IPACC to tap export opportunities, Rai said.

“Self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector will be in focus as around 30 Indian vendors will display their products at the conference, ranging from drones to the advanced towed artillery gun system,” he said.

India has set a defence export target of ₹35,000 crore by 2024-25.

Military exports have risen sharply, and imports have recorded a drop on the back of policy initiatives and reforms during the past nine years. Exports grew 23 times between 2013-14 and 2022-23 (from ₹686 crore to ₹16,000 crore), while the spending on sourcing weapons and systems from foreign countries dropped from 46% of the total expenditure in 2018-19 to 36.7% in December 2022.

