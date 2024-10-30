47 crore fine on motorists in 24 days for pollution violations in Delhi

Amid rising air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi traffic police have issued fines totaling ₹47 crore for violations related to pollution certificates from October 1 to 24. Delhi traffic police launched a special drive resulting in the issuance of 47,363 challans for pollution under control (PUC) violations.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The traffic police have issued over 47,000 challans to drivers for failing to present valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates. Motorists face a fine of ₹10,000 for this violation, and these challans are processed through the courts.

This month, Delhi traffic police launched a special drive resulting in the issuance of 47,363 challans for pollution under control (PUC) violations between October 1 and 24, said an official.

Growing number of vehicles on the roads is worsening pollution in the city. This initiative aims to improve adherence to environmental rules as air quality issues continue to rise in the national capital, the official added.

“Special drive was conducted at different locations, including ITO Chowk, Peeragarhi, Ashram Chowk, Anand Vihar and Mehrauli this month by traffic personnel and around 47,343 motorists were caught without pollution or expired PUC certificates till October 24,” PTI quoted the official as saying.

The drive to enforce pollution control measures is in full swing, with officials conducting surprise checks on vehicles, according to a recent statement.

As of October 24 this year, a total of 2,50,761 challans have been issued for violations of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) regulations, compared to 2,32,885 last year and 1,64,638 in 2022 during the same period.

This increase in violations highlights the ongoing issue of vehicular pollution in the city, which is known for its high levels of air pollution. The reported data includes all types of vehicles, including heavy transport.

On Wednesday morning, the air quality in the national capital was classified as ‘poor,’ with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 278, rising from 268 the previous day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that through stringent monitoring and enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) regulations, they intend to establish a culture of adherence to emissions standards among drivers.

With PTI inputs