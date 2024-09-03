The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday expressed its support for the caste census for “welfare activities” but warned that it should not be used as a “political tool”. RSS backs caste census for welfare, says ‘don’t politicise’

The RSS feels that, for all welfare activities, particularly those for communities or castes which are lagging and who need special attention... for that if the government needs the numbers, it is a well-established practice. Earlier, such a number was taken...But it should be done only for the welfare of those communities and castes. It should not be used as a political tool for electioneering. So, we put a caution line for everyone,” said Sunil Ambekar, the chief spokesperson of the RSS , while addressing media at the end of the RSS’s crucial Akhil Bharatiya Samnvaya Baithak or all India coordination meeting in Kerala’s Palakad.

Ambekar’s views are significant because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which sees the RSS as its ideological parent, has never publicly articulated its support for the issue, which the Opposition INDIA bloc of parties, led by the Congress, sees as a way to counter the national political hegemon. Some analysts are of the view that this played its part in reducing the BJP’s numbers in the summer’s national elections.

On Monday, Ambekar also underlined that issues such as sub categorisation and introduction of a creamy layer within quotas for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as suggested by the Supreme Court recently should be carried out after consultation and consensus building with the stakeholders.

“As a Hindu society, caste and caste relations are sensitive issues. It is an important issue for our national unity and integrity. So, it should be dealt with very sensitively and not based on elections or electoral politics,” Ambekar added.

He also said that the Sangh is of the view that a decision to revisit the current quotas system, sub categorisation or introduction of a ‘creamy layer’ should be done “after building consensus” and “consultation” with the groups that are the intended beneficiaries of the reservation policy that envisages quotas in education and government jobs for SC and STs.

There has been pressure from the opposition and the BJP’s own allies, including the Janata Dal United and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), to conduct a caste census to be able to assess whether the benefits of quota percolate to the intended communities.

The JD(U) was in the forefront of the campaign for the caste census. The party was initially reluctant to agree to the demand for a caste census, but as pressure from the opposition and the allies grew, the BJP was forced to reconsider its stance on caste enumeration. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the party’s leadership announced that it was not opposed to the idea of caste census, but it does not endorse politicising the issue for electoral gains. It added that it supports an “appropriate decision” after “wider consultation”.

The RSS has previously been drawn into controversies over the issue of reservation.

“The Sangh is against caste and quotas being turned into a political debate. It feels politicising such sensitive issues can lead to divisions in society,” said an RSS functionary not wishing to be named.

The RSS has been driving a campaign for unity within the larger Hindu faith, dubbing it as samajik samarasta. One key focus of its efforts has been ending the practice of having separate cremation grounds, temples and drinking water sources for different castes.

Referring to the samajik samarasta or social harmony efforts, Ambekar said, “We are celebrating the 75th year of our Constitution. Our Constitution speaks well about justice, equality, fraternity. But there is an underlining that fraternity should be there, ensuring integrity of the nation.”

Ambekar also brushed aside questions on the speculation that is a strain between the RSS and the BJP and said these issues are a “family matter” that would be resolved through discussions.

“RSS is completing 100 years. It is a long journey. Issues come up along the way in such long journeys ...Our formal and informal meetings go on,” he added.