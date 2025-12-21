RSS chief Bhagwat flags Bangladesh unrest, infiltration affecting West Bengal

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said unrest and infiltration from Bangladesh are affecting West Bengal, asserting that it is for the central government to take up these issues. Mohan Bhagwat (ANI)

Replying to a query by West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on "increasing Islamic fundamentalism" in the state, Bhagwat said, "It is for the government to decide whom they will allow into India from Bangladesh. There has to be a control on who will be allowed to come."

He was speaking at a programme marking the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Stating that the Hindus are minorities in the neighbouring country, he said, "To ensure maximum security for themselves, they have to remain united."

"All the Hindus from across the world, including us, have to provide help to them," the RSS chief said.

Stating that the government of India has to do something about the situation of minorities in Bangladesh, Bhagwat said, "Maybe they are already doing something, but those cannot possibly be disclosed."

On West Bengal, he said, "If all Hindus stand together, it will not take time to change the situation in the state," while asserting that the RSS focuses on social change, not political change.

Commenting on religious disputes, Bhagwat referred to the Ayodhya issue, saying, "The courts have decided the Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid dispute after prolonged hearings, thus ending the matter. Now, trying to construct a Babri Masjid again is a political conspiracy to restart the conflict for votes."

He was reacting to TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s announcement to build a mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district.

"This is neither for the benefit of Muslims, nor for the Hindus," the RSS chief said, adding, "this should not happen."

Stating that governments come and go but religions remain, he said that no government should get involved in construction of any religious edifice.