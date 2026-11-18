Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will begin a three-day visit to ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday, people aware of the matter said. He is expected to take stock of the activities and initiatives of the RSS, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fount. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)

The people said Bhagwat will meet social activists, students and RSS functionaries during the visit. They added that the visit, which comes ahead of elections in the state next year, will focus on organisational issues such as reviewing programmes as part of the RSS’s centenary celebrations.

RSS functionaries said the visit will lay the foundation for expanding the scope and span of the organisation’s activities in the state.

The RSS has expressed concern about the continued violence in the state. Bhagwat, who visited the state last year, has spoken about the need for permanent peace and rehabilitation.

In 2023, the RSS expressed concern over the situation in Manipur and asked the government to take every possible action for permanent peace and rehabilitation in the state, where violence erupted that year over bringing the Meitei community under the ambit of quotas for scheduled tribes.

The RSS called for building trust between people at its annual Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, in July 2023. In a statement about the 2023 meeting, RSS spokesman Sunil Ambekar said their volunteers were working to create an environment of peace and mutual trust, and to provide necessary assistance to affected families in Manipur.

An RSS functionary said the organisation’s offshoots, such as Seva Bharati, the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (ABVKA), and Jan Jati Suraksha Manch, have been providing relief and supplying essential goods in Manipur. The ABVKA has been running schools and hostels for students from tribal communities.