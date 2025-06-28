RSS to complete 100 years in October, celebrations to begin from August 26

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has announced plans to organise Hindu conferences and public outreach programs across the country as part of its centenary year celebrations. Celebrations will begin on August 26 with a lecture series by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.(PTI)

The RSS will complete 100 years of its establishment on Vijayadashami this year. To mark this milestone, celebrations will begin on August 26 with a lecture series by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, which will take place in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

For its centenary year, the RSS has set a goal to reach every block in every state across the country. The organisation considers its local branches (shakhas) its greatest strength and aims to increase the number of shakhas to over one lakh this year.

This information was shared by Anil Gupta, Delhi Prant Karyavah, Delhi RSS, during the Dev Rishi Narad Journalism Awards ceremony. He stated that the centenary year celebrations would be inaugurated on August 26 with a three-day lecture series by Mohan Bhagwat in the four major metros. Alongside this, nationwide outreach campaigns will also be conducted.

Towards the end of the year, the RSS plans to organise 1,500 to 1,600 Hindu conferences across India. The organisation was founded on Vijayadashami, which falls on October 2 this year, marking its 100th anniversary.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at the launch of the biography of late Ayurveda Practitioner and RSS leader Dada Khadiwale in Pune, emphasised that the core principle of RSS is "belongingness."

"If the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were to be described in just one word, that word would be 'belongingness'. What does the Sangh do? It organises Hindus. And this growing sense of belongingness should be further strengthened because the entire world is sustained by it," he added.

Bhagwat said that real unity comes from recognising the common thread that connects everyone. Humans, unlike animals, have the ability to rise above selfishness, he explained. "The one who understands this belongingness is truly human," he said.