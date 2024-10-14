Menu Explore
Toddlers in Kerala initiated into world of letters on Vijayadashami

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 14, 2024 07:48 AM IST

On Vijayadashami, millions of toddlers in Kerala participated in "vidyarambham," learning letters and honoring Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge.

Kochi: Millions of toddlers were initiated into the world of letters across Kerala on Sunday on the occasion of Vijayadashami, marking the culmination of the nine-day Navaratri festival.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan initiates children into the world of knowledge during ‘Vidyarambham’. (HT Photo)
As part of the ritual known as “vidyarambham”, priests, religious leaders and other eminent personalities introduce children, as young as four years old, to the world of knowledge by tracing their fingers through the basic alphabets of Malayalam and English, and Hindu Ashtakshara mantra on grains of rice or sand. The children are also taught to spell the letters of their names in the native language. The ritual is dedicated to Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning.

Elaborate “vidyarambham” ceremonies took place at major temples in the state such as Chottanikkara Devi temple, Panachikkad temple, Dakshina Mookambika temple in Paravur, Thiruvullakavu temple in Cherpu in Thrissur, Avanamcode Saraswati temple and Poojappura Saraswati temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

The ceremonies were also held at homes of political leaders, Hindu mutts, homes of eminent writers and authors and centres set up by newspapers.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor were among the prominent politicians who initiated children into the world of knowledge.

CM Vijayan wrote on Facebook that the Vijayadashami day was a reminder to everyone to ensure better educational facilities and learning environments for children of future generations.

