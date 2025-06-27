RSS aims to unite Hindu society by affection and belonging, says Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's mission is to ensure that the entire Hindu society is bound by the thread of "sense of belonging and affection." RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the term 'giving back' has lately become fashionable in English, but this sentiment has been in existence in India for a long time.(X/@annamalai_k)

He was speaking at the release of a biography of noted Ayurveda practitioner late P Y Khadiwale, better known as `Vaidya Khadiwale', here. "Unlike animals, human beings possess intellect. With wise use of intellect, he can become even better, but using the same intellect in the wrong way, he can become worse. The only thing that stops him from being bad is the sense of affection and belonging," Bhagwat said.

There are examples of people tilting towards evil if they become selfish. On the other hand, if a person tilts towards affection and compassion, he attains a godly form, and Khadiwale's life journey is an example of this, he added.

The Sangh also works towards reminding the society about the sense of belonging, affection and compassion which are being forgotten in the present times, Bhagwat said. "The Sangh teaches a person that if somebody is showing a sense of belonging towards you, you should also be reciprocal and show the same affection and compassion.

The work of the Sangh is to see that the entire Hindu society is bound by the thread of sense of belonging and affection," he said. The Hindu community has also taken upon itself the task of binding the entire world by the thread of sense of belonging, the RSS chief further said.

The term 'giving back' has lately become fashionable in English, but this sentiment has been in existence in India for a long time, he said.

Bhagwat also hailed Khadiwale's contribution to Ayurveda and his philanthropic work, and said all those who revere him should take his work forward.