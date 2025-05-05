Hindu society promotes unity, brotherhood: Brajesh Pathak

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday commended the efforts of Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) in promoting unity and togetherness. VHRP president Gopal Rai and others welcome deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak at a meet organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“The Hindu society strives for the welfare of all classes and communities and promotes unity and togetherness. The concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” emphasises that the entire world is one family, fostering global unity and brotherhood,” he said.

The deputy CM was speaking at International Representative Conference organised by VHRP at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here.

The national president of the organisation, Gopal Rai welcomed delegates with a resolve to make India a world guru and a Hindu nation.

Former MP Ram Vilas Vedanti, who also spoke on the occasion, said that some parties were dividing the country and society. He emphasized that since 2014, it was clear that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and declaration of India a Hindu nation could not be stopped.

The priest of Hanuman Garhi, Raju Das stated that the conference would provide a new direction to society with Hindu unity.

Jagatguru Acharya Dev Murari Bapu stated that Hindus were now united, making it feasible to declare India a Hindu nation.

On the occasion, it was decided to convene another conference in West Bengal on June 22.