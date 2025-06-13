RSS chief arrives in Mathura on 3-day visit

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Parkham village of Mathura on a three-day visit (June 12 to 14) on Thursday. A three- tier security arrangement has been made for Bhagwat’s visit. Mohan Bhagwat will stay in Mathura till June 14. (HT file)

Monmohan Nirankari, RSS’s Sah Prant Prachar Pramukh, confirmed that Bhagwat arrived in Parkham village by road on Thursday afternoon.

A 20-day Karyakarta Vikas Varg Pratham Camp going on at Gau Gram in Prakham village since May 28 is being attended by 251 participants from different parts of the country. It is scheduled to conclude on June 18. Bhagwat is scheduled to meet the participants of the camp on Friday.