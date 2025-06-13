Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RSS chief arrives in Mathura on 3-day visit

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jun 13, 2025 05:48 AM IST

Monmohan Nirankari, RSS’s Sah Prant Prachar Pramukh, confirmed that Bhagwat arrived in Parkham village by road on Thursday afternoon

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Parkham village of Mathura on a three-day visit (June 12 to 14) on Thursday. A three- tier security arrangement has been made for Bhagwat’s visit.

Mohan Bhagwat will stay in Mathura till June 14. (HT file)
Mohan Bhagwat will stay in Mathura till June 14. (HT file)

Monmohan Nirankari, RSS’s Sah Prant Prachar Pramukh, confirmed that Bhagwat arrived in Parkham village by road on Thursday afternoon.

A 20-day Karyakarta Vikas Varg Pratham Camp going on at Gau Gram in Prakham village since May 28 is being attended by 251 participants from different parts of the country. It is scheduled to conclude on June 18. Bhagwat is scheduled to meet the participants of the camp on Friday.

News / Cities / Lucknow / RSS chief arrives in Mathura on 3-day visit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On