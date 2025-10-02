39 RSS workers detained in Chennai for holding puja, training session without permission

Chennai Police have detained at least 39 RSS members near Porur on Thursday. As per news agency ANI, the workers were detained for conducting a Guru Puja and special Shakha training session at the Ayyappanthangal Government Higher Secondary School without prior permission. The workers were detained for holding a puja and training session without prior police permission(PTI/Representational)

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned the arrest of RSS workers. Speaking to news agency ANI, she called for the police to release the workers and slammed the arrest amid the centenary celebrations of the RSS.

"Around 50-60 Karyakartas were conducting Pooja in a Ground and suddenly police arrested them. On the other the hand Mafias are freely roaming on roads and murders are happening in Tamil Nadu but Police took action on RSS karyakartas," she said.

The BJP leader further slammed the DMK government for "encouraging anti- social and separatist elements in Tamil Nadu."

"They should control all these with iron hands. But when there is RSS March immediately police jump it and arrest," she added.

RSS marks 100 years

To mark the 100th year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 1, released a 100-rupee commemorative coin to mark the centenary celebrations.

In the coin, RSS swayamsevaks (volunteers) are shown bowing before 'Bharat Mata', dressed in the Sangh uniform.

As per PM Modi, the coin was a “a moment of great pride and historical significance."