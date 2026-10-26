Ruling TDP-led bloc wins 17 of 87 Andhra Pradesh urban local bodies uncontested

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led alliance won 17 of 87 urban local bodies (ULBs), including municipalities and nagar panchayats, uncontested, the state election commission (SEC) announced late on Sunday, the last day for nomination withdrawal.

Of the 17 urban local bodies where chairpersons were elected unopposed, 15 went to the TDP.

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On Thursday, the SEC revised the poll schedule following the Supreme Court’s directions based on complaints that some candidates were prevented from filing nominations. The polling for 100 ULBs, including 13 municipal corporations, was scheduled for November 1, with vote counting two days later.

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The nomination process was reopened for 48 hours for Kadapa Municipal Corporation, Rajampet Municipality and Mydukur Municipality (YSR Kadapa district), and Tirupati Municipal Corporation following allegations of violence and disturbances in the nomination process.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed the SEC to decide within 24 hours on the Opposition Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)’s plea to extend the time for filing nominations. The YSRCP cited 87 instances where its candidates across 19 ULBs were either assaulted or forcibly prevented from filing nominations before the closing date of October 18. It claimed that its candidates were attacked with iron rods, sticks and stones, and their papers were snatched and torn in the presence of police.

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{{^usCountry}} In several ULBs, the plea stated that nominations for the chairperson posts could not be filed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In several ULBs, the plea stated that nominations for the chairperson posts could not be filed. {{/usCountry}}

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Of the 17 urban local bodies where chairpersons were elected unopposed, 15 went to the TDP. The Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured one each.

The YSRCP secured 10 urban wards and seven Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) seats unopposed.

The TDP-led alliance secured victories in the Rayalaseema region, including YSR Kadapa and Annamayya districts, considered bastions of the former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP.

Rayalaseema accounted for the most unopposed victories among municipalities and nagar panchayats (11), followed by three in Palnadu and two in the erstwhile Prakasam region.

The TDP secured uncontested victories in the municipalities of Punganur, Rayachoti, Rajampet, Proddatur, Badvel, Mydukur, Kamalapuram, Allagadda, Piduguralla, Dachepalli, Gurazala, Atmakur, Gooty and Kanigiri.

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The Jana Sena secured the chairperson’s post in Darsi. The BJP won the post in Yerraguntla.

In YSR Kadapa district, the TDP-led alliance secured the chairperson’s posts in all four municipalities and two Nagar Panchayats without a contest. The TDP bagged chairperson posts in Rajampet, Proddatur, Badvel, Mydukur and Kamalapuram. The BJP bagged the Yerraguntla municipal chairperson post.

In Rajampet, which has 32 wards, TDP candidates were elected unopposed in 14 wards and a Jana Sena candidate in one. In Proddatur, the TDP won 51 of 52 wards unopposed. A BJP candidate secured the remaining ward uncontested. In Badvel, of the 40 wards, the TDP won 35 unopposed and the Jana Sena two. Two Independent candidates were also elected unopposed. In Mydukur, TDP candidates were elected unopposed in 17 of the 32 wards, leaving 15 wards to be contested.

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Kamalapuram Nagar Panchayat has 23 wards. The TDP won 22 unopposed. The BJP secured one. In Yerraguntla Nagar Panchayat, which has 28 wards, TDP candidates won 17 wards and BJP candidates 10 unopposed.

In Pulivendula municipality, TDP candidates won 19 of the 40 wards unopposed. A BJP candidate secured one. Elections will be held in the remaining 20 wards and for the chairperson’s post.

In Kadapa Municipal Corporation, which has 66 divisions, TDP candidates won 47 divisions unopposed, the BJP two and the Jana Sena one. Elections will be held for the mayor’s post and the remaining 16 divisions.

In Tirupati Municipal Corporation, TDP candidates were elected unopposed in two of the 66 divisions.

TDP candidates were elected unopposed in 48 of Chittoor Municipal Corporation’s 60 divisions. The Jana Sena, BJP and YSRCP secured one division each without a contest.

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The TDP-led alliance swept three ULBs in Palnadu district, winning all their wards unopposed.

The alliance’s unopposed victories have been relatively limited in north Andhra, with none in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts. It secured unopposed victories in municipalities across the erstwhile Godavari districts.