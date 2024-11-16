S Jaishankar at HTLS 2024: ‘US will be more self-aware under Donald Trump administration’

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, commenting on Donald Trump's stunning victory in the US presidential election, said on Saturday that the outcome reflects the American electorate's growing dissatisfaction with the effects of globalisation. External affairs minister S Jaishankar at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024 on Saturday.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, S Jaishankar noted that the US verdict highlighted the undercurrents of disenchantment among voters who feel left behind by global economic and social shifts. “If the American political verdict is interpreted, it reflects the electorate's disenchantment and unhappiness with the impact of globalisation on them,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar added that when discussing globalisation, China must be mentioned, as it has been the biggest beneficiary of globalisation. He pointed out that over the past 25 years, a certain model of globalisation was adopted, and it was the Clinton administration that had acquiesced to this model in the first place.

“The dilemma of the US is not unique, and many other countries, including India, face a similar dilemma," the EAM said.

Jaishankar added that many of India's challenges, whether they are related to trade, FTAs, or China, are not dissimilar to those faced by other nations. While they may not be identical, they are certainly not dissimilar.

On Trump administration

Jaishankar said that the United States will become more self-aware under the Donald Trump administration regarding its economic and manufacturing interests, as the nature of technology is linked to national security.

“Today, technology and national security cannot be compartmentalised, and this is part of the digital and AI revolution,” Jaishankar said at HTLS.

He further said despite being a global power, the US still needs global partners and cannot do everything on its own.

Jaishankar also said the world looks at India's political stability, especially at a time of political instability. He added that in democratic countries today, it is not easy to get re-elected, and being re-elected twice is a very big deal.

Jaishankar said the world looks at India economically, as it is challenging for countries to maintain a growth rate of 7-8 per cent and remain in that zone. He added that there is a lot of enthusiasm for business and investment in India today.