Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to open today for ‘Thula masam’ poojas: Check SOPs here

Sabarimala temple, the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa, will open on Saturday at 5pm for 'Thula masam' poojas and on the next day a draw of lots would be held to select its next 'melshanti' (head priest), the Travancore Devaswom Board said on Thursday, reports news agency PTI.

According to a release by the board, lamps will be lit by present melshanti VK Jayaraj Potti in the presence of the Thanthri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru and subsequently, the Upadevata temple would be opened and a lamp would be lit there also.

A fire would also be lit in front of the 18th step of the path leading to the shrine, it said. It also said that there would be no poojas on the day the temple is opened.

The board further said that melshantis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be selected via draw of lots on Sunday after the 'Ushapoojas' get over. The lots would be drawn by two boys above 10 years of age from the Pandalam Palace. Both melshantis would continue for the next one year, the release said.

Check latest SOPs here:

1. Devotees will be allowed to enter Sabarimala temple from October 17-21 (Sunday-Thursday) and entry would be permitted only through virtual queue booking.

2. Devotees arriving at the temple must have a two-dose Covid vaccine certificate or an RT-PCR negative report with them, the board said, adding that 'Neyyabhishekam', 'Udayasthamana Pooja', 'Kalabhabhishekam', 'Padipooja' and 'Pushpabhishekam' would be the rituals performed during this period.

3. The temple would be closed on October 21 and then reopen on November 2 as part of the 'Chithira Attavishesham'. Thereafter, on November 3 the temple would be closed again and reopen on November 15 for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival.

