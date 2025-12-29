Sabarimala , The famed Lord Ayyappa Temple here will open on December 30 evening for the annual 'makaravilakku' festival, the TDB said on Monday. Sabarimala to open for ''makaravilakku'' on Dec 30

The auspicious 'makaravilakku' ritual, which marks the culmination of the over two-month-long pilgrimage season, falls on January 14, 2026.

The temple will open at 5 pm on December 30, with the sanctum sanctorum being opened by ‘melsanthi’ E D Prasad in the presence of Tantri Mahesh Mohanaru, the Travancore Devaswom Board statement said.

After the lighting of the sacred fire at the Sannidhanam, pilgrims will be allowed to climb the 'Pathinettam Padi' to have darshan.

The temple was closed at 10 pm on December 27, following the culmination of the 41-day-long mandala puja period, after the traditional rendering of the 'Harivarasanam' .

The 'makaravilakku' festival, one of the most significant annual events at Sabarimala, attracts lakhs of devotees from across the country every year.

As part of preparations for the festival, large-scale cleanliness drives have been carried out at Sabarimala and its surrounding areas, with the participation of various government departments and volunteers, the TDB said.

The cleaning operations, which began earlier in the day, are being undertaken jointly by the police, excise, TDB and the Visuddhi Sena, the sanitation volunteers.

Both sides of Swami Ayyappan Road, the stretch from Neelimala gate to Sabaripeedh, the surroundings of Pampa, and the route to the Sannidhanam temple complex were covered in the drive, the statement added.

According to TDB figures, a total of 36,33,191 devotees visited the shrine from the opening of the mandala puja season until the closing of the sanctum sanctorum on December 27.

Of these, 30,91,183 devotees reached Sabarimala through online booking, 4,12,075 through spot booking, and 1,29,933 via the Pulmedu route.

Last year, 32,49,756 devotees had visited the Sannidhanam during the same period. Compared to the previous year, an additional 3,83,435 devotees visited Sabarimala this season, the TDB said.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department has put in place extensive medical and emergency arrangements for the 'makaravilakku' festivities.

Health authorities said a reserve list of doctors has been prepared to handle emergencies, while medicines will be available at all hospitals and treatment centres in and around Sabarimala.

Ambulances and medical teams will be deployed at key 'makaravilakku' points, including Pampa Hilltop, Triveni Bridge, Pampa KSRTC stand and Chalakayam.

Mobile medical teams and ambulance services have also been arranged along the 'Thiruvabharanam' procession route from Pandalam to Pampa and for the return journey.

The District Food Safety Department said it conducted 1,728 inspections at Nilakkal, Pampa and Sannidhanam during the recently concluded 'mandala' festival to ensure food safety.

District Assistant Food Safety Commissioner Sujith Perera said stringent inspections will continue during the 'makaravilakku' festival.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.