Home / India News / 'SAD is trying to remain in alliance': Farmers' body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills

‘SAD is trying to remain in alliance’: Farmers’ body accuses Akali Dal of doing politics over farm bills

Despite the party’s alliance with ruling BJP, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has been criticizing the passage of the three farm bills, passed in Parliament in the recently concluded monsoon session.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers raise slogans while occupying a railway track during 'rail roko' protest against the passing of agriculture reform bills in the Parliament, at Devi Dasspura village, in Amritsar, Punjab.
Farmers raise slogans while occupying a railway track during 'rail roko' protest against the passing of agriculture reform bills in the Parliament, at Devi Dasspura village, in Amritsar, Punjab.(HT photo)
         

The leaders of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, which is spearheading the ‘Rail Roko’ agitation in Punjab, have accused Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of indulging in politics over the ongoing farmers’ protests against agricultural reforms.

“Akali Dal is not taking an unequivocal stand. They’re trying to remain part of the alliance and doing politics,” general secretary of the committee Sarwan Singh Pandher said, as reported by ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal is the oldest ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance. Despite the party’s alliance with ruling BJP, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has been criticizing the passage of the three farm bills, passed in Parliament in the recently concluded monsoon session. On September 17, Harsimrat Kaur stepped down as the Union food processing minister protesting the farm bills.

On Friday, both Badal and Harsimrat took part in ‘chakka jam’ (road blockade) at Lambi in Muktsar district.

A SAD delegation had also met President Ram Nath Kovid on September 21, requesting him to not give his nod to the farm bills.

The farm bills--Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 -- have been passed by the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. They now await President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent to become law.

