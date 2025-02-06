Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor's staff identifies accused during identification parade

The Mumbai Police conducted an identification parade on Wednesday in the Saif Ali Khan attack case. Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, arrested last month, is accused of stabbing the actor during an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence. Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi nationalist, was brought to the Bandra Police Station from the Bandra Court after he was produced before the court for remand.(Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times)

The identification parade took place at Arthur Road Jail, where the accused is currently in judicial remand. Saif Ali Khan’s house help and staff nurse arrived at the jail to identify the accused, as reported by news agency ANI.

The whole process was done in the presence of the tehsildar after it was ordered by the court. The entire process was conducted in the presence of the tehsildar, following a court order.

According to officials, Shehzad, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh was identified by witnesses present during the incident. The police said they have strong evidence linking him to the crime, including CCTV footage and a positive facial recognition test.

This comes after additional commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya last month refuted rumours that the accused's fingerprints did not match.

"Whenever an accusation is arrested, multiple pieces of evidence are collected against it. We have found much oral, physical, and technical evidence against the accused. We have caught the right person," he said.

The Saif Ali Khan attacked: An overview of the case and rumours

Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times at his Bandra residence in an attempted robbery early on January 16. Khan was admitted to the nearby Lilavati Hospital with six stab wounds and underwent extensive surgery. A piece of knife was taken out from near his spine.

The suspect was arrested from Thane on January 19. His father, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) functionary, has claimed that his son was innocent and was being framed. Apart from that, rumors had also come in about the suspect’s appearance not matching that of the person seen in the CCTV camera footage from the night of the attack. With the identification parade, those rumours might come to a rest.

Khan was discharged from the hospital after spending five days in treatment and the security of his residence has been beefed up. The actor's security is being overseen by Ronit Roy’s security firm.