Saif Ali Khan attacker arrested: GPay for paratha, water bottle a crucial clue for Mumbai Police

A phone payment by Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who allegedly attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence on January 16, was a major clue that eventually helped the Mumbai Police to track him down. Mumbai Police arrests Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad in the Saif Ali Khan attack case in Thane.(ANI)

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das, was arrested earlier on Sunday from adjoining Thane city.

Mohammad Shariful had made a UPI transaction through Google Pay or GPay for a paratha and a bottle of water at a stall near Century Mill in Worli, The Indian Express reported, citing sources associated with the investigation.

The UPI payment led police to the accused’s mobile number which was then traced to Thane where more clues led to a dense mangrove cluster near a labour camp, the report added.

Quickly, about 100 cops launched a search at the location.

“After searching there, the police team had almost left the spot when they decided to check once more. As they looked again, the light from one of the torches indicated someone sleeping on the ground. As an officer moved closer, the person got up and started running. He was soon caught and overpowered,” The Indian Express added, citing the sources.

Mohammad Shariful was in Bandra till 7am on the day of the incident and slept at a bus stop, a news agency PTI reported, citing a police official. Mohammad Shariful had entered the Bollywood star's home, in Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra, in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, it added.

“During initial questioning, the accused told us that after he saw his images being flashed on TV and YouTube, he got scared and fled to Thane as he had worked in a bar there and knew the area," the sources told IE.

Earlier, the cops began closing in on the suspect after tracking CCTV camera footage at the Bandra railway station and tracing him to a shop outside the Dadar station from where he bought a mobile cover. “But he made a cash payment here. After that, he moved to Kabutarkhana and then to Worli,” sources said.

Police surveillance in the area revealed Mohammad Shariful lingering at a stall near Century Mill, where he interacted with the stall owner, Naveen Ekka, multiple times.

The investigation shifted to Ekka, who was staying near Koliwada. Police teams were dispatched to search the area. They identified Ekka’s house at a house in Janata Colony, where he shared the space with other workers. However, the house was locked when police arrived, so they contacted the landlord, Rajnarajayan Prajapati. Prajapati’s son, Vinod, provided Ekka’s contact number and confirmed he was a tenant but couldn’t identify the suspect.

Ekka confirmed that the suspect had made a payment via Google Pay. This led police to his mobile number, which was the key turning point in the case.

'Accused slept at a bus stop'

"He slept at a bus stop near Patwardhan Garden in Bandra West till 7am on January 16 after the incident. Later he boarded a train and reached Worli (in central Mumbai)," an unnamed official told PTI.

"Our probe has found that he took the stairs till the seventh-eighth floor, then entered the duct area, climbed to the 12th floor using a pipe, broke into the actor's flat through a bathroom window. He then came out from the bathroom, where he was seen by the actor's staff, which led to the chain of events that resulted in the attack," the official added.

The official said the accused started arguing with a nanny in the house and sought ₹1 crore, and hearing the ruckus, Saif Ali Khan arrived there and nabbed him from the front.

Mohammad Shariful was startled and stabbed the actor in the back.

Saif Ali Khan then locked the room, believing the accused was pinned inside. However, the accused managed to flee from the same area from where he had entered.

"We have recovered a hammer, screwdriver, nylon rope and other materials from his bag," the official said. These items make the police suspect he may have criminal antecedents, the official added. The accused came to know that he had attacked a Bollywood star only after seeing television news reportage and social media posts of the incident," the official said.

