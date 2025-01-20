Drama at Mumbai court as two lawyers jostle to represent Saif Ali Khan's alleged attacker

Unusual drama was seen at the court in Mumbai's Bandra where actor Saif Ali Khan's alleged attacker was presented on Sunday as two lawyers reportedly jostled in bid to represent the Bangladeshi accused in the high-profile case. Police officers escort the prime suspect in the stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, to a court after he was arrested in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.(AP)

After two misidentifications, Mumbai police on Sunday morning arrested who they identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad from Thane city for allegedly sneaking into the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra apartment in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft and repeatedly stabbing him.

Amid heavy police presence, Shehzad, who police suspect is a Bangladeshi national, was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra on Sunday afternoon.

The court asked him if he had any complaints against the police to which Shehzad replied in the negative. He was then taken to a box meant for accused persons in the back end of the courtroom, according to a news agency PTI report.

Lawyers jostle

After the above-mentioned procedures, a lawyer came forward claiming to be appearing for the Shehzad, however, drama unfolded just before he could take the signature of the accused on the ‘vakalatamana’ (legal document authorising a lawyer to appear in a case).

Another lawyer jostled his way to the accused box and took Shehzad’s signature on his vakalatamana, the report said, adding that it triggered confusion about who would appear for the alleged attacker.

To end the brief impasse, the magistrate suggested to both the competing lawyers to represent Shehzad.

“You both can appear,” the report quote magistrate as saying, to which the lawyers agreed.

The court subsequently remanded Shehzad in police custody for five days.

Saif Ali Khan attack case

Before arresting the accused, police had rounded up at least two individuals who resembled him based on the footage of a CCTV camera from the actor’s building.

Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in 'Satguru Sharan' building in upscale Bandra in the early hours of January 16.

The 54-year-old actor underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am.

Said Ali Khan is recovering and may be discharged soon, doctors have said.

Earlier in the day, police said Shehzad hails from Jhalokathi, also called Jhalakathi, district in southern Bangladesh's Barisal division, adding that he was in Mumbai for the past five months, during which he did petty jobs, including at a housekeeping agency.