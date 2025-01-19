Saif Ali Khan case: How accused entered actor's residence on 12th floor

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: The Mumbai Police on Sunday revealed how the accused who attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on January 16 gained access to the 12th floor where the actor resides. The accused (right) attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on January 16.(Reuters and HT photo)

The police said that the accused was in the area till 7am on the day of the incident and slept at a bus stop.

Police said he had entered the Bollywood star's home, in Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra, in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft.

"He slept at a bus stop near Patwardhan Garden in Bandra West till 7am on January 16 after the incident. Later, he boarded a train and reached Worli (in central Mumbai)," an unidentified official was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Our probe has found that he took the stairs till the seventh-eighth floor, then entered the duct area, climbed to the 12th floor using a pipe, and broke into the actor's flat through a bathroom window. He then came out from the bathroom, where he was seen by the actor's staff, which led to the chain of events that resulted in the attack," the official added.

Saif Ali Khan case: The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested.(ANI)

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested from adjoining Thane city on Sunday. The police said that he is a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das. He has been remanded to police custody till January 24.

'Accused demanded ₹ 1 crore'



The officials also said that he argued with the nanny and sought ₹1 crore. Hearing the commotion, Saif Khan Ali arrived and confronted him.

"The accused was startled and stabbed Khan in the back. Khan later locked the flat, believing the accused was pinned inside. However, the accused managed to flee from the same area from where he had entered. We have recovered a hammer, screwdriver, nylon rope and other materials from his bag," the official said, according to PTI.

The police suspect that based on the items carried by the accused, he may have criminal antecedents.

The accused came to know that he had attacked a Bollywood star only after seeing television news reports and social media posts of the incident, the official said.

Earlier today, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that the accused was unaware that he had entered the home of a Bollywood star.

Pawar said someone told the man that only rich people live in the Bandra building.

(Inputs from PTI)