Saif Ali Khan attack case: Cops say accused is Bangladeshi, entered actor's house for robbery

Addressing a media briefing on Sunday, Mumbai Police said the arrested accused in the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan attack case is likely a Bangladeshi national, adding that his belongings that cops seized indicate so. Accused in Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan knife attack incident, in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (PTI)

Saif Ali Khan's attacker had changed name to Vijay Das after entering India, Mumbai Police said.

DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam said the arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad and is 30 years old, adding that he entered actor Saif Ali Khan's house with the intention of robbery.

Gedam said prima facie, the accused is a Bangladeshi and after entering India illegally he changed his name. "He was using Vijay Das as his current name. He came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. The accused used to work in a housekeeping agency," he added.

"On January 16, at 2 am, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence. FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered the house with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in the court and custody will be demanded. Further investigation will take place later... We doubt he is of Bangladeshi origin...," Dixit Gedam said.

Gedam added: "There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. There are some seizures that indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national..."

Mumbai Police informed earlier that the accused used multiple aliases like Vijay Das, Bijoy Das etc.

Mumbai Police informed in the wee hours of Sunday that they have arrested from Maharashtra's Thane West area the main accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case.

What is the case

Actor Saif Ali Khan was allegedly stabbed multiple times in his plush apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area in the wee hours of Thursday by a man who intruded for burglary.

The actor lives on the 12th floor of the 'Satguru Sharan’ building. Police said the entire family - Saif Ali Khan, his wife and fellow star Kareena Kapoor, and their two sons, four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur - were home along with their five house helps.

Saif Ali Khan, who received six stab injuries in the incident that took place around 2 am, was rushed to a Lilavati Hospital of the city, where he underwent an emergency surgery and was declared out of danger, according to doctors, who on Friday morning informed that the actor was out of ICU.