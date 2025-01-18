Saif Ali Khan attacked: New CCTV videos, photos surface. Suspect is caught buying headphones after stabbing actor

The Mumbai Police search for the intruder who attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during a burglary attempt at his Bandra home has entered its third day, with new visuals adding to the mystery. One image shows the suspect in a yellow shirt, but it’s unclear whether it was taken before or after the attack. The suspected attacker of actor Saif Ali Khan was caught on CCTV camera buying headphones at a Dadar store.

Later, he was caught on CCTV camera buying headphones at a Dadar store around 9am, just six hours after the shocking incident, news agency IANS reported.

This latest sighting is the fourth set of visuals since the attack at 'Satguru Sharan,' the 12-story building where Saif Ali Khan lives with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jehangir. The intruder was first seen climbing the stairs inside the building, heading towards Saif Ali Khan's floor, and later fleeing the scene.

The attacker was also spotted at Bandra railway station in a different outfit—a blue shirt. It’s believed he might have boarded a train there. The same blue shirt was later seen on him at the Dadar store.

In another CCTV camera footage of the suspected attacker, reportedly days before the attack, he can be seen arranging footwear in the shoe rack. However, it's not clear what he was trying to do in the video.

Saif Ali Khan sustained six injuries, including a serious wound near his spine, while trying to fend off the intruder in the early hours of Thursday morning. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where emergency surgery saved his life. Doctors now report that he is recovering well and can even walk.

Jeh's nanny Eliyama Philips, who first confronted the intruder, described him as a slim, dark-complexioned man in his late thirties, around 5 feet 5 inches tall. The Mumbai Police suspects he scaled a wall and used a fire shaft to get in and escape.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reassured the public that police have gathered crucial clues and are confident they will catch the suspect soon.

There was a brief moment of hope when a man resembling the attacker was detained, but he was later released after being found unrelated to the case.

The Mumbai Police picked up a carpenter in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan, 54, at his apartment in the wee hours of Thursday as he resembled the intruder and brought him to the Bandra Police station for questioning on Friday morning but released him later.

The intruder's face was captured in CCTV camera footage. The video showed the attacker, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the 'Satguru Sharan' building, where Saif lives, around 2.30am.

The attack has sparked political controversy, with opposition parties questioning the city’s law-and-order situation. However, the chief minister defended Mumbai’s safety, urging people not to jump to conclusions.

Kareena Kapoor records statement

In her statement to the police, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared that while the intruder was aggressive during the scuffle, he didn’t take any jewellery, despite it being out in the open. After the traumatic incident, Kareena moved to her sister Karishma Kapoor’s home in Khar for support.

Meanwhile, the police have ramped up their efforts, deploying over 30 teams to track down the attacker. They have been questioning people in the area and have brought in at least 15 people for interrogation.