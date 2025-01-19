How did 'locked' intruder escape from Saif Ali Khan's flat?

The Mumbai police on Sunday revealed how the alleged intruder who stabbed Saif Ali Khan entered and exited the actor's apartment on January 16. The police said Khan and his staff had locked him inside the flat after the attack but he sneaked out using a shaft.Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das, was arrested today from Maharashtra's Thane district. The police said after attacking Khan inside his house, the accused slept at a bus stop till morning. Mumbai Police arrested Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad.(ANI)

"He slept at a bus stop near Patwardhan Garden in Bandra West till 7am on January 16 after the incident. Later he boarded a train and reached Worli (in central Mumbai)," a police official told PTI.

The official said he climbed a pipe in the shaft from the sixth floor to the 12 floor.

"Our probe has found that he took the stairs till the seventh-eighth floor, then entered the duct area, climbed to the 12th floor using a pipe, and broke into the actor's flat through a bathroom window. He then came out from the bathroom, where he was seen by the actor's staff, which led to the chain of events that resulted in the attack," the official said.

The official further said that he demanded ₹1 crore from Saif Ali Khan's staff. He later stabbed Khan as he arrived in the room.

Saif Ali Khan locked the house from outside

The officer said Saif Ali Khan had locked the man inside the flat. However, he climbed down using the same shaft. The police also said they found suspicious items inside the man's bag.

"The accused was startled and stabbed Khan in the back. Khan later locked the flat believing the accused was pinned inside. However, the accused managed to flee from the same area from where he had entered. We have recovered a hammer, screwdriver, nylon rope and other materials from his bag," the official said.

The police said the accused didn't know that he had entered Saif Ali Khan's house. He realised the person he attacked was the Bollywood star after watching television news.

Shehzad hails from Jhalokathi, also called Jhalakathi, district in southern Bangladesh's Barisal division. He has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 311 (robbery or dacoity with the intent to cause grievous hurt or death), 331(4) (house-breaking) and other offences as well as provisions of Passport Act, the official added.

Meanwhile, his lawyer claimed the police have no proof that he was a Bangladeshi national.

With inputs from PTI