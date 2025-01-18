Saif Ali Khan stabbing news: How railway police zeroed in on suspect in train

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday detained a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. He was nabbed while he was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train. The suspect, Akash Kanojia.

Munawar Khursheed, the IG of RPF SECR Zone Bilaspur, had received information from the Mumbai police about the suspect travelling in the train. He said the RPF acted and nabbed him. He will be handed over to the Mumbai police.

"The Raipur division of RPF received information from the Mumbai police that a suspect involved in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train. The suspect, named Aakash Kanojia, aged 32-33 years, was detained from Durg. He will be handed over to Mumbai police, who will carry out the further investigation," Khursheed told ANI.

Sanjay Sinha, the RPF in-charge at Durg, said the Mumbai police shared the suspect's photo and tower location. They later found him in the general coach of the train using the information.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan attacked: Railway police detains suspect in Chhattisgarh

He also said the Mumbai police were contacted through a video call to identify the suspect.

"We got information from Mumbai Police that a suspect was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train. They shared his photo and tower location. Based on that, we checked the general coach and found him. Mumbai Police officials were contacted through a video call, and the suspect's identity was confirmed. He has been detained. Further interrogation of the suspect will be done by Mumbai Police," Sinha said.

What happened in Saif Ali Khan's house?

An intruder sneaked into actor Saif Ali Khan's house early Thursday morning and threatened his children and staff. Hearing the commotion, the actor arrived in the room and confronted him.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at least six times. He was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and is out of danger. He will be discharged in the next few days.

The intruder, meanwhile, was caught on the CCTV camera before he entered the house and later while fleeing the building.

The Mumbai Police have formed over 20 teams to nab the culprit.