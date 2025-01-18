Saif Ali Khan attacked: Railway police detains suspect in Madhya Pradesh

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has detained a suspect in Madhya Pradesh in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. The Mumbai police's crime branch officials confirmed that the railway police detained a person who resembled the suspect captured in the CCTV footage of Khan's building. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra house.(Reuters file photo)

However, they are yet to ascertain if the person is the intruder who stabbed the Bollywood actor in his Bandra apartment.

The intruder stabbed Saif Ali Khan at least six times as the actor confronted him to protect his family and staff. He sustained several injuries, including a wound near his spine.

Khan was whisked away to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. After a long surgery, the doctors said he would make a full recovery. One of the doctors who treated him said he could have sustained a major spinal injury had the knife lodged 2 mm further into his back.

The police claim that the sole purpose of the intrusion was burglary. Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh's Nanny also told the police that the intruder demanded ₹1 crore.

The intruder, believed to be aged around 40, was seen climbing the staircase to Khan's 12th-floor apartment.

The Crime Branch also collected CCTV footage from a mobile shop in Dadar visited by the alleged suspect to purchase earphones after stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his apartment.

The suspect had visited the shop, "Iqra".

"He (the suspect) visited my shop and purchased an earphone for ₹50. He gave me ₹100, I returned him ₹50 and he left the shop. Some police officials came to the shop yesterday (Friday) and took away the CCTV footage. They enquired about the person (suspect). I wasn't aware of what he had done," Hasan, who works at the shop, told PTI Videos.

"My boy who works here told me that he gave earphones to him (alleged suspect) and later he. Some police officials came and took the CCTV footage yesterday," said the shop owner, Shakir.

The Maharashtra government has ruled out the possibility of the involvement of a gang in the crime.