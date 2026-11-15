SP has made up its mind on how many seats it will contest in UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav at HT Leadership Summit

The Samajwadi Party has made up its mind on how many seats it will fight on in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections but the Congress has asked for 181 out of the 403 seats, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday, asserting that his alliance will win India’s most-populous state. Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav at HT Leadership Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Friday, November 14. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Yadav refused to speculate whether he had reached out to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but said that the Bahujan community – an amalgamation of other backward classes and Dalits – will come together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Asked if the Congress had asked for 200, Yadav said: “Slightly less than that”. Asked if they had sought 180, he said: “Add one to 180”.

“Samajwadi Party and us have made up our mind on how many seats we will contest. INDIA coalition will together defeat the BJP,” he added. “Our relationship with the Congress party is very good.”

Yadav – a former chief minister who ruled UP between 2012 and 2017 – also stressed on his development agenda, hit out at the BJP over the controversy in Ram Temple donation irregularities, and expressed confidence that his social coalition of PDA – Pichda or backward, Dalit and Alpsankhyak or minorities – was expanding to include everyone dissatisfied with the BJP. “The people who believe in sanatana, they’re upset with the BJP and this will be seen in the assembly elections,” he said.

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He said that the work of building a grassroots alliance between Dalits and backwards was started by BR Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia, and his party was only taking it forward. He made it a point to underline the BJP’s loss from the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat – under which Ayodhya falls – in 2024.

“The place from where the BJP started its communal and divisive politics, it lost from there. Prabhu Ram punished them,” he said.

Yadav alluded to his upcoming trip to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya – his first. “How could a chief minister who made a world record of going to Ayodhya be unaware that people were stealing the donations made to Lord Ram and hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees?” he asked.