Sameer Wankhede owns 4 flats in Mumbai, made 6 foreign trips in 5 years: Reports

The vigilance report of the Narcotics Control Bureau has made several revelations about Sameer Wankhede who was the former Mumbai zone chief of the NCB and headed several high-profile cases including that of Rhea Chakraborty and Aryan Khan. The vigilance report comes amid the CBI probe against Wankhede for allegedly demanding ₹25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan to not frame Aryan Khan in the drugs case. Read | How a selfie to force Shah Rukh Khan to pay up in Aryan Khan drug case backfired Sameer Wankhede is under fire as several irregularities by the IRS officer have now come to the fore.

What the vigilance report said about Sameer Wankhede

1. As reported, Sameer Wankhede made six private foreign trips between 2017 and 2021. The destinations included the UK, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and the Maldives.

2. For these foreign trips, Sameer Wankhede sowed an expenditure of ₹8.75 lakh, which according to the vigilance report is way below the actual expenditure.

3. For a 19-day trip to London, Wankhede showed ₹1 lakh expense and said he stayed with relatives there, the Indian Express reported.

4. Wankhede reportedly bought a Rolex Gold watch at ₹17,40,000 (actual price ₹22,05,000) and there was more than one invoice for the same watch.

5. The vigilance report claimed Wankhede has four flats in Mumbai. To this, Sameer Wankhede said he actually has six properties in Mumbai, not four and all are inherited.

'Pooja Dadlani gave statement against Sameer Wankhede'

The CBI FIR against Sameer Wankhede accusing the former NCB officer of demanding ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan was based on Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani's statement, reports said. Dadlani reportedly handed over a bag containing ₹50 lakh hours after Cordelia was raided and Aryan Khan was arrested.

The CBI FIR said that Sameer Wankhede gave a freehand to KP Gosavi, an independent witness, in the Aryan Khan case and Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office in Gosavi's car. Siddarth Shah allegedly supplied charas to Arbaaz Merchant, an old friend of Aryan Khan, but Siddarth was allowed to walk free, the CBI claimed.

