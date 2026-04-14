BJP's Samrat Choudhary likely to replace Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM

Bihar is set to witness a leadership change today, with chief minister Nitish Kumar set to step down after nearly two decades in power. As the state prepares for a BJP-led government, deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed him. The BJP legislature party will meet in Patna on Tuesday under the supervision of central observer Shivraj Singh Chouhan to elect its leader, whose name will then be formally endorsed by the NDA lawmakers - effectively confirming Bihar’s next chief minister. BJP's Samrat Choudhary is among the frontrunners to take over from Nitish Kumar as the Bihar CM. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Track Live Updates on Bihar CM announcement here

Nitish Kumar's final day: Routine, reflection and transition Even as intense political activity unfolded around government formation, Nitish Kumar spent his last full day in office, Monday, largely following his routine.

He inspected key infrastructure projects, including the Baakarpur-Manikpur four-lane road in Saran and a bridge being built parallel to the JP Setu in Patna - projects emblematic of his governance focus on connectivity and development. Later, he visited his new residence at 7, Circular Road, where he is expected to move after demitting office.

His final Cabinet meeting on Tuesday is expected to be largely ceremonial, with a one-point agenda of colleagues expressing gratitude for his role in Bihar’s “transformative journey,” according to party leaders.

Behind the scenes, however, the Janata Dal (United) remained deeply engaged in negotiations over the contours of the new NDA government in the state. Discussions included the deputy chief minister’s post and a possible role for Nishant Kumar, though he is said to be reluctant to join the government despite support from sections of the party.

Senior leaders like Sanjay Jha and Lalan Singh held back-to-back meetings with Samrat Choudhary. Political symbolism was also evident at the JD(U) office, where old “25 se 30 fir se Nitish” posters were taken down, signalling the end of an era.

The developments drew sharp criticism from opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, who termed Nitish Kumar’s resignation a “forced decision” and a betrayal of the people’s mandate.

Strong signals favour Samrat Choudhary While the BJP has not officially named its CM pick, multiple developments indicate that Samrat Choudhary is the leading contender.

His residence has emerged as the hub of political and administrative activity, hosting key leaders and officials.

Visits by top bureaucrats, including the CM’s principal secretary and the governor’s secretary, have been interpreted as strong signal of leadership transition.

His rising stature within the BJP and visibility in key campaign roles have strengthened his claim. Even rival leaders have publicly acknowledged his prospects, reflecting a broad consensus around his likely elevation.

Other names such as Nityanand Rai, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Dilip Jaiswal have been in discussion, but momentum appears firmly in Choudhary’s favour.

BJP set to lead Bihar for first time Nitish Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha and his resignation mark a structural shift in Bihar politics, with the Bharatiya Janata Party poised to lead the NDA government in the state for the first time. The NDA currently enjoys a comfortable majority in the 243-member assembly, ensuring a smooth transition.

Following the meetings, the new leader is expected to stake claim to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony is likely on April 15 at Lok Bhawan, with senior leaders such as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah expected to attend.