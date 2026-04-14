Bihar CM announcement LIVE: NDA to meet at 4 pm today to pick new chief minister; Nitish Kumar likely to resign today
Bihar New CM announcement LIVE: Follow LIVE updates as Nitish Kumar is likely to resign as Bihar CM today after chairing his last cabinet meeting. BJP will name its choice of next Bihar CM from the party today after meeting in Patna. Name to be finalised after NDA meeting at 4 pm today.
- 22 Mins agoWhen is NDA meeting today?
- 35 Mins agoShivraj Singh Chouhan to oversee BJP meet to pick new Legislature Party leader
- 48 Mins agoBihar new CM announcement LIVE: Who will be the new CM?
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoBJP to pick leader of Legislature party in meeting at 3 pm today
- 1 Hr 42 Mins agoNitish Kumar likely to resign today
Bihar New CM announcement LIVE: The next Bihar chief minister will be announced today in Patna after a NDA meeting is held at 4 pm in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The oath ceremony is likely to be held tomorrow with current chief minister Nitish Kumar resigning today after chairing his last cabinet meeting at around 3 pm. Nitish will step down as CM after sitting in the chair for almost decades....Read More
Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, according to ANI, said that a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday at the party office to elect its leader, with former Mp chief minister and union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attending as the central observer.
An NDA meeting will follow at 4 PM in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, where the leader of the Legislature Party will be finalised.
Citing sources, ANI reported that Nitish may step down after the Cabinet meeting. If this happens, Bihar could have a new chief minister as early as April 15.
Nitish took oath as Rajya Sabha MP
Nitish Kumar heads to Delhi after serving as Bihar CM for two decades. He took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on April 11. He had earlier resigned as MLC in Bihar Assembly on March 30, 2026.
Nitish was elected to Rajya Sabha on March 16 and as per rule, the elected member needs to resign as MLC within 14 days of election to the Upper House of the Parliament.
Who will be Bihar’s next chief minister?
BJP has not yet announced its choice. However, Samrat Choudhary is being seen as a frontrunner, while Nityanand Rai and Renu Devi are also in the discussions.
The final decision is expected after the BJP Legislature Party meeting.
The 243-member Bihar Assembly allows for a cabinet of up to 36 ministers. Reports suggest most current ministers may be retained, with only minor changes likely.
Nitish to remain a key figure in Bihar
Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is JDU's working president as well as Rajya Sabha MP, said that Nitish Kumar will remain committed to the development of Bihar, even if he is not CM.
Jha said that the party fought the 2025-30 mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA, and the new government would continue his policies.
"As far as Bihar is concerned, we contested the 2025-30 election mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA. The Prime Minister campaigned regularly, and the new government will continue Nitish Ji's policies and work under his guidance. Even if he is not Chief Minister, his focus remains on Bihar, travelling to Delhi only for Parliament sessions," he said.
Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: When is NDA meeting today in Bihar?
Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi told ANI that the NDA meeting will take place at 4 PM today in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, in which the selection of the leader of the Legislature Party will take place.
Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to oversee BJP meet to pick new Legislature Party leader
Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: BJP, treading cautiously as it eyes appointing its first-ever chief minister in Bihar, has moved forward by naming Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the ‘central observer’ to oversee the leadership transition.
In a statement, the party headquarters in Delhi said its parliamentary board has appointed Chouhan, currently a Union minister and a multiple-term former chief minister of Mp, to supervise the election of the BJP Legislature Party leader in Bihar.
Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: Who will be the new CM?
Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: BJP is yet to announce its choice of CM. However, Samrat Choudhary is being seen as a frontrunner, while Nityanand Rai and Renu Devi are also in the discussions. The final name will be decided in the NDA meeting today at 4 pm.
Bihar New CM announcement LIVE: BJP to pick leader of Legislature party in meeting at 3 pm today
Bihar New CM announcement LIVE: "A meeting has been convened at 3 PM tomorrow at the BJP office for the selection of the leader of the BJP Legislature Party. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present as the central observer. The NDA meeting has been called at 4 PM in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, in which the selection of the leader of the Legislature Party will take place,'' Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi told ANI.
Bihar New CM announcement LIVE: Nitish Kumar likely to resign today; Bihar to get a new CM
Bihar New CM announcement LIVE: Nitish Kumar is likely to resign today as the Bihar CM after being in office for nearly two decades. Reports say that Bihar will get a new CM today, likely from BJP.
Follow our live blog for more updates related to the announcement of new Bihar CM today in Patna.