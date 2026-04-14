Bihar CM announcement LIVE: NDA to meet at 4 pm today to pick new chief minister; Nitish Kumar likely to resign today

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Bihar New CM Announcement LIVE: Nitish Kumar is likely to resign as Bihar CM in Patna after chairing the last cabinet meeting today. Samrat Choudhary of BJP is the frontrunner to become the new CM, say reports. (ANI)

Bihar New CM announcement LIVE: The next Bihar chief minister will be announced today in Patna after a NDA meeting is held at 4 pm in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The oath ceremony is likely to be held tomorrow with current chief minister Nitish Kumar resigning today after chairing his last cabinet meeting at around 3 pm. Nitish will step down as CM after sitting in the chair for almost decades. Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, according to ANI, said that a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday at the party office to elect its leader, with former Mp chief minister and union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attending as the central observer. An NDA meeting will follow at 4 PM in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, where the leader of the Legislature Party will be finalised. Citing sources, ANI reported that Nitish may step down after the Cabinet meeting. If this happens, Bihar could have a new chief minister as early as April 15. Nitish took oath as Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar heads to Delhi after serving as Bihar CM for two decades. He took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on April 11. He had earlier resigned as MLC in Bihar Assembly on March 30, 2026. Nitish was elected to Rajya Sabha on March 16 and as per rule, the elected member needs to resign as MLC within 14 days of election to the Upper House of the Parliament. Who will be Bihar’s next chief minister? BJP has not yet announced its choice. However, Samrat Choudhary is being seen as a frontrunner, while Nityanand Rai and Renu Devi are also in the discussions. The final decision is expected after the BJP Legislature Party meeting. The 243-member Bihar Assembly allows for a cabinet of up to 36 ministers. Reports suggest most current ministers may be retained, with only minor changes likely. Nitish to remain a key figure in Bihar Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is JDU's working president as well as Rajya Sabha MP, said that Nitish Kumar will remain committed to the development of Bihar, even if he is not CM. Jha said that the party fought the 2025-30 mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA, and the new government would continue his policies. "As far as Bihar is concerned, we contested the 2025-30 election mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA. The Prime Minister campaigned regularly, and the new government will continue Nitish Ji's policies and work under his guidance. Even if he is not Chief Minister, his focus remains on Bihar, travelling to Delhi only for Parliament sessions," he said. ...Read More

Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, according to ANI, said that a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be held at 3 PM on Tuesday at the party office to elect its leader, with former Mp chief minister and union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attending as the central observer. An NDA meeting will follow at 4 PM in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, where the leader of the Legislature Party will be finalised. Citing sources, ANI reported that Nitish may step down after the Cabinet meeting. If this happens, Bihar could have a new chief minister as early as April 15. Nitish took oath as Rajya Sabha MP Nitish Kumar heads to Delhi after serving as Bihar CM for two decades. He took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on April 11. He had earlier resigned as MLC in Bihar Assembly on March 30, 2026. Nitish was elected to Rajya Sabha on March 16 and as per rule, the elected member needs to resign as MLC within 14 days of election to the Upper House of the Parliament. Who will be Bihar’s next chief minister? BJP has not yet announced its choice. However, Samrat Choudhary is being seen as a frontrunner, while Nityanand Rai and Renu Devi are also in the discussions. The final decision is expected after the BJP Legislature Party meeting. The 243-member Bihar Assembly allows for a cabinet of up to 36 ministers. Reports suggest most current ministers may be retained, with only minor changes likely. Nitish to remain a key figure in Bihar Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is JDU's working president as well as Rajya Sabha MP, said that Nitish Kumar will remain committed to the development of Bihar, even if he is not CM. Jha said that the party fought the 2025-30 mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA, and the new government would continue his policies. "As far as Bihar is concerned, we contested the 2025-30 election mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA. The Prime Minister campaigned regularly, and the new government will continue Nitish Ji's policies and work under his guidance. Even if he is not Chief Minister, his focus remains on Bihar, travelling to Delhi only for Parliament sessions," he said.