BJP is set to get its first chief minister in Bihar when its legislators meet in the state capital on Tuesday (April 14) to elect its new leader, who will become the next chief minister. BJP to elect its CM candidate today; oath likely on Apr 15

The meeting, to be held in the presence of central observer Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the party state office, will be followed by a broader NDA legislature party gathering where the new leader’s name will be formally announced. The move signals a significant shift in the state’s political leadership and governance direction. The party’s parliamentary board appointed Chouhan to supervise the leadership selection process.

“Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji will be coming to Patna on Tuesday and BJP legislators will elect their leader in his presence,” said party’s Bihar unit president Sanjay Saraogi.

As per home department officials, the new government’s oath ceremony will tentatively take place on April 15 at 11 am. Several top BJP leaders, including the PM, are expected to attend the ceremony at Lok Bhawan. BJP national president Nitin Nabin is also reaching Patna on Tuesday. Sources said either the PM or Union home minister Amit Shah would take part in the oath ceremony. A high-level meeting of senior officials took place at Lok Bhawan on Monday evening to discuss the preparedness.

Kumar, who was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP a week ago, is expected to visit Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation immediately after his last cabinet meeting scheduled for 11 am on Tuesday, where he is likely to formally announce relinquishment of the post.

The BJP high command has asked all those legislators currently deployed for the Bengal elections to return to Patna immediately. “The MLAs of the Bihar BJP currently spearheading the election campaign in West Bengal have received explicit instructions that their attendance at tomorrow’s meeting is mandatory,” said a BJP leader.

A directive has also been issued to the 202 legislators of the NDA. The NDA legislators have been instructed to remain in Patna on April 14 and 15.

Despite speculation, BJP leaders insist the final decision rests with the central leadership, raising the possibility of an unexpected choice-similar to past selections in other states.

Industry minister Dilip Jaiswal said, “It is an emotional moment for us. We hope Nitish Kumar will continue to offer his guidance to the new government.”

In the 243-strong Bihar assembly, the NDA enjoys a brute majority with 202 seats. The BJP has the lion’s share of 89, followed closely by the JD(U)’s 85, while smaller partners LJP(RV), HAM and RLM make up the rest.

Jaiswal, however, refused to guess any name. “It is the collective prerogative of the legislature party. I should not hazard any guess. Let Shivraj Singh Chouhan come tomorrow. All will be clear,” he said.