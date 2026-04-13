A day before resignation, business as usual for Nitish

Unaffected by the hectic political parleys in the BJP for the formation of the new government in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar was busy with his usual routine even on Monday, less than 24 hours before he is expected to tender his resignation to the Governor after the last Cabinet meeting Tuesday morning. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inspects the bridge being constructed parallel to JP Setu in Patna, Monday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

The Cabinet meeting has a one-point agenda, which will include thanks giving to the CM by his colleagues for his invaluable contributions to ensure Bihar’s transformative journey that would be an inspiration for the future, said a senior party official.

During the day, the CM inspected the construction of Baakarpur-Manikpur four-lane road in Saran district and the bridge being constructed parallel to the JP Setu in Patna. After that, he visited 7, Circular Road, his new home after he relinquishes the chair of CM after nearly two decades.

However, JD(U) leaders remained busy giving final shape to the formula for the government formation with a BJP CM, the key position of deputy CM and the role of Nitish’s son Nishant Kumar. According to a senior party leader, all the ministers from the outgoing Cabinet would be retained by the JD(U).

Another senior leader said Nitish Kumar had given his nod for eight ministers so far and that did not include a deputy CM. “Nishant Kumar is the choice of the party for the deputy CM post, but ultimately it has to be Nitish Kumar’s decision. Nishant was himself reluctant to join the government, but the party wants him,” he added.

JD(U) working president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha and Union minister Lalan Singh held back to back meetings with deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary. The first meeting was at Jha’s residence and the second at Choudhary’s residence.

The JD(U) office in Patna also witnessed some clean up, with old posters claiming ‘25 se 30 fir se Nitish’ missing from the campus, pointing to a fresh beginning for the party post Nitish era.

This also drew sharp criticism from LoP Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, describing Nitish’s resignation a decision forced on the CM and a betrayal of the people’s mandate. “JD(U) is finished now,” he added.

However, there was one thing striking in the JD(U) and the BJP both - curiosity about the name of the new CM and nobody ready to put a bet on any name till it is announced.

“Let’s wait for a day. Whoever takes charge will certainly follow the programmes and policies of Nitish Kumar, as they have withstood the test of time to take the state forward,” said a party leader.