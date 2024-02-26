 Sandeshkhali case: No stay on arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan, says Calcutta HC | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Sandeshkhali case: No stay on arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan, says Calcutta HC

Sandeshkhali case: No stay on arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan, says Calcutta HC

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2024 01:37 PM IST

The Calcutta high court on Monday clarified there is no stay on the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan

The Calcutta high court on Monday clarified there is no stay on the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual assault of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, PTI reported.

The high court directed Shahjahan, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and West Bengal home secretary be impleaded as parties in the suo motu matter.

Shahjahan is absconding ever since the January 5 attack on ED officials who had gone to the village to search his premises in the ration scam.

The village located in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil since Februay 8 when hundreds of women armed with sticks, farming tools and brooms had demanded the arrest of Shahjahan and his two aides Shibprasad Hazara and Uttam Sardar. His aides have been arrested but the TMC strongman is on the run.

ALSO READ: Sandeshkhali unrest: Villagers thrash TMC leader as agitation intensifies

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. The Mamata Banerjee government is under fire from the opposition BJP, which has accused it of shielding Shahjahan.

ALSO READ: Sheikh Shahjahan, his associates tortured tribals, took wages: Sandeshkhali probe team

TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is on the run following the attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali. (File)
TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is on the run following the attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali. (File)

‘High court tied hands of police’: Mamata's nephew



On Sunday, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee denied charges of protecting Shahjahan, alleging that the hands of police are ‘tied’.

“The masters and defenders of human rights are saying in the light every day, arrest him, arrest him, what will the police do if the High Court ties their hands? ED officials were assaulted on January 5, the Calcutta High Court constituted a SIT in the incident,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

“The ED appealed and sought a stay on the verdict. The Chief Justice's bench allowed that request. On March 6, there will be hearing. How will the police arrest if the High Court ties the hands of the state police administration? The police should be given 15 days or a month to take action based on the FIR,” Banerjee, the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Gyanvapi Case, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On