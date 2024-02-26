Sandeshkhali case: No stay on arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan, says Calcutta HC

The Calcutta high court on Monday clarified there is no stay on the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual assault of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, PTI reported.



The high court directed Shahjahan, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and West Bengal home secretary be impleaded as parties in the suo motu matter.



Shahjahan is absconding ever since the January 5 attack on ED officials who had gone to the village to search his premises in the ration scam.



The village located in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil since Februay 8 when hundreds of women armed with sticks, farming tools and brooms had demanded the arrest of Shahjahan and his two aides Shibprasad Hazara and Uttam Sardar. His aides have been arrested but the TMC strongman is on the run.



A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. The Mamata Banerjee government is under fire from the opposition BJP, which has accused it of shielding Shahjahan.



‘High court tied hands of police’: Mamata's nephew





On Sunday, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee denied charges of protecting Shahjahan, alleging that the hands of police are ‘tied’.



“The masters and defenders of human rights are saying in the light every day, arrest him, arrest him, what will the police do if the High Court ties their hands? ED officials were assaulted on January 5, the Calcutta High Court constituted a SIT in the incident,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.



“The ED appealed and sought a stay on the verdict. The Chief Justice's bench allowed that request. On March 6, there will be hearing. How will the police arrest if the High Court ties the hands of the state police administration? The police should be given 15 days or a month to take action based on the FIR,” Banerjee, the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, said.