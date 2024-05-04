Sandeshkhali row: BJP mandal president writes to CBI over ‘sting video’

After Trinamool Congress claimed that a 'sting video' has exposed the Bharatiya Janata Party's plan to defame them over Sandeshkhali incident, BJP Mandal (booth) president, Gangadhar Kayl, who appeared in the video, has written a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over TMC's misleading claims. The BJP Sandeshkhali leader further, urged the CBI to conduct an investigation into the said video footage.(X/AITMC)

In his complaint to the CBI, Kayl alleged that his face and voice was modulated using the Artificial Intelligence.

"I have come across a video uploaded from an unverified YouTube channel namely "Williams" where it can be seen that the same has been made using my face and the voice has been modulated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) so that it can mislead the public at large against the Sandeshkhali incident," Gangadhar Kayl said.

"It is stated that there are reasons to believe that the said video is nothing but a product of conspiracy hatched by Abhishek Banerjee in association with iPac using the voice modulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to safeguard the actual culprits of Sandeshkhali incidents by shifting the blame and the burden to the person who stood by the victims of the Sandeshkhali incident and also to disturb the ongoing investigation conducted by the CBI," he added in his complaint.

He also pointed out the reasons supporting his claim that the entire video footage is morphed and edited as the video and the audio are not in sync.

"The face of the speaker, cannot be seen properly and has been edited in such a way so that the face remains in the dark. Audio quality is not clear and to suffice that subtitles has been used and the same has been couched in such a way that can disturb the ongoing investigation," the complaint alleged.

"It is requested that since CBI is already investigating different angles of the entire incident of Sandeshkhali, investigation must also be done against the said video footage which has been morphed and edited using my face and my artificial voice in order to put a political colour on the unfortunate Sandeshkhali incident," he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a video of a sting operation surfaced that has stirred up controversy in Sandeshkhali which was broadcast by a local television channel. In the alleged video, a person, purportedly a BJP Mandal (booth) president named Gangadhar Koyal is heard saying that Sandeshkhali women, who weren't sexually assaulted, were projected as 'rape' victims at the behest of the LoP.

Claiming that Suvendu 'helped' him get this done, the person in the video said that the former told him that the TMC's strongmen in the area wouldn't be arrested unless he is falsely implicated in a "rape case".