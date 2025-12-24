Santa makes entry into India, visits these 3 cities on Christmas Eve | Where is Santa Claus now?

Santa Claus, along with his reindeer, has set off for his biggest night of the year on Christmas Eve, making several stops on his route around the world in less than 24 hours. Santa Claus was seen reaching Bengaluru at around 10:35 pm, before arriving in Mumbai. (NORAD)

The North American Aerospace Defence Command, or NORAD, tracks Saint Nicholas every year as part of the Christmas Eve ritual since the last seven decades in a practice closely watched by parents and kids throughout the globe.

According to the NORAD live tracker as of 10:35 PM, Santa Claus was headed for Bengaluru, after which Santa's sleigh took a turn towards Mumbai. After covering Bengaluru and Mumbai, the Santa took a quick ride to Kolkata before departing India from its western border.

Santa's journey typically begins at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean. He continues westward from that point, with his initial stops being in the South Pacific, New Zealand, and Australia.

After covering the Pacific, he makes a crisscross through continents, including Asia, Africa, and Europe, before entering the Atlantic Ocean to reach Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America.

Santa tracking has become a central part of Christmas, often regarded as a modern tradition observed worldwide. There are multiple websites and applications to do this, namely NORAD, Google, Microsoft, and Glympse, among others.

However, it all began with NORAD when the tracker was developed 70 years ago. The tracker, which NORAD says is a combination system of radar and satellites in a geosynchronous orbit, shows how Santa usually begins his journey in the Pacific Ocean before heading West.