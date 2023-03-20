Kisan mahapanchayat live updates: Thousands of farmers to gather in Delhi; 2,000 cops deployed

Lakhs of farmers from across the country are on their way to Delhi to participate in the 'kisan mahapanchayat' that will be held at Ramlila Maidan on Monday, said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

The SKM said last month that the 'kisan mahapanchayat' will be held to press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP). The farmers' body, which spearheaded an over a year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, has urged the Centre to dissolve the committee on MSP, alleging that it is contrary to the demands of the farmers.

Farmers' demands also include pension, debt waiver, compensation for those who died during the farmers' stir and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill. The union has also reiterated the demand for free power for agricultural purposes and 300 units for rural households.