Home / India News / Kisan mahapanchayat live updates: Thousands of farmers to gather in Delhi; 2,000 cops deployed
Live

Kisan mahapanchayat live updates: Thousands of farmers to gather in Delhi; 2,000 cops deployed

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 09:11 AM IST

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha protest in Delhi: Catch live updates on 'kisan mahapanchayat' where thousands of farmers from various states and union territories are set to gather in Delhi to press for various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price. 

Thousands of farmers are expected to join 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Delhi today to raise their demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP.(ANI PHOTO.)
Thousands of farmers are expected to join 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Delhi today to raise their demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP.(ANI PHOTO.)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Lakhs of farmers from across the country are on their way to Delhi to participate in the 'kisan mahapanchayat' that will be held at Ramlila Maidan on Monday, said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). 

The SKM said last month that the 'kisan mahapanchayat' will be held to press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP). The farmers' body, which spearheaded an over a year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, has urged the Centre to dissolve the committee on MSP, alleging that it is contrary to the demands of the farmers.

Farmers' demands also include pension, debt waiver, compensation for those who died during the farmers' stir and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill. The union has also reiterated the demand for free power for agricultural purposes and 300 units for rural households.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 20, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    Delhi traffic police issue restrictions, diversions in view of ‘Kisan rally’ 

  • Mar 20, 2023 09:48 AM IST

    Samyukt Kisan Morcha in Delhi today. Demands and traffic advisory: Updates

    Thousands of farmers from across the country are expected to join at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Monday to participate in the 'kisan mahapanchayat', the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has said. Read full story

  • Mar 20, 2023 09:08 AM IST

    Security personnel deployed at Ramlila Maidan

    The Delhi Police have deployed over 2,000 security personnel at Ramlila Maidan where thousands of farmers will gather for Monday's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', officials told news agency PTI. 

    Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the event goes smoothly, the police said on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest delhi ncr delhi + 1 more

K Kavitha to appear before ED today for second time. Top points

india news
Published on Mar 20, 2023 10:19 AM IST

The BRS MLC earlier skipped the ED summon citing her case a case in Supreme Court being pending against the matter.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
BySnehashish Roy
Close Story

UK soon to feel Modi govt heat over ‘Tricolour’ incident

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 10:14 AM IST

Despite the Modi government informing the Whitehall and MI-5 about the planned Sikh extremists protests earlier this month, the indifference of the British government to pulling down the Indian national flag has riled the highest levels in New Delhi and there will be repercussions.

Big story Khalistan Sikh radicals outside the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday.
ByShishir Gupta, New Delhi
Close Story

University of Pennsylvania celebrates 25 years of its India institute

india news
Published on Mar 20, 2023 09:46 AM IST

Leading experts discussed India’s possible future trajectories on the political, economic, and foreign policy fronts in a changing and uncertain world order at an event to mark the silver jubilee

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant speaking at a conference on March 11 to mark 25 years of UPIASI. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

UK Sikh MP's tweet on arrests of Amritpal's aides draws ire: ‘won’t fetch you…'

india news
Published on Mar 20, 2023 09:44 AM IST

British Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi tweeted on the ongoing manhunt for Amritpal Singh and suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Punjab.

British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi.
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Farmers' protest in Delhi. Demands and traffic advisory: Updates

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 10:17 AM IST

Thousands of farmers are expected to join at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Monday to participate in the 'kisan mahapanchayat', the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has said.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders Darshan Pal, and Hannan Mollah addressing a press conference ahead of the maha panchayat of farmers from across the country at Ramlila Ground on March 20, (ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar
Close Story

Kisan mahapanchayat live: Thousands of farmers to gather in Delhi

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 09:11 AM IST

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha protest in Delhi: Catch live updates on 'kisan mahapanchayat' where thousands of farmers from various states and union territories are set to gather in Delhi to press for various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price. 

Thousands of farmers are expected to join 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Delhi today to raise their demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP.(ANI PHOTO.)
ByHT News Desk

Morning brief: Amritpal Singh still at large; his uncle, driver surrender

india news
Published on Mar 20, 2023 08:56 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conduct a flag march to instil a sense of security among the residents on Sunday amid a search operation to nab Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Rahul, BJP MPs spar at panel meet chaired by Jaishankar. Here's what happened

india news
Published on Mar 20, 2023 08:37 AM IST

The BJP leaders have launched a major offensive against Rahul Gandhi demanding a public apology from him for what it alleged has insulted the country and its institutions on foreign soil.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other leaders after the Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting for External Affairs on India's G20 Presidency.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Japanese PM in Delhi for India-Japan Summit. What's on agenda

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 09:21 AM IST

The meeting holds a significance amid India is currently leading the G20 Summit and Japan will hold the G7 Summit next month.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy
Close Story

Amritpal's uncle, driver surrender; Khalistani leader at large

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 09:15 AM IST

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered around 1:30am before the Punjab Police near Bullandpur Gurudwara in Shahkot area.

The hunt for Amritpal Singh is still on,(HT file)
ByAniruddha Dhar | Reported by Ravinder Vasudeva
Close Story

Budget Session 2023 LIVE: Opposition to continue demand for JPC on Adani row

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 10:19 AM IST

Budget Session Live Updates: Similar to the first leg of Union Budget 2023 session, the other half is also plagued by numerous delays.

Budget Session 2023: Second leg of Parliament's Budget session 2023 began on March 13.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

India reports 1,071 fresh Covid cases first time in 129 days

india news
Published on Mar 20, 2023 07:37 AM IST

According to the ministry data updated at 8 am, the infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,95,420).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases.(File)
PTI |
Close Story

Indian mission responds to Khalistani elements with ‘grander’ Tricolour

india news
Published on Mar 20, 2023 07:14 AM IST

Videos from the scene show an Indian official rescuing the tricolour from a protester and throwing away the Khalistani flag.

Indian mission in London responded with ‘grander’ tricolour after Khalistani supporters attempted attack on India's national flag
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

V-P Dhankhar says Constitution should evolve through…

india news
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 06:45 AM IST

He was addressing an event to release a memoir of former Tamil Nadu governor PS Ramamohan Rao

Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar.(ANI/PIB)
BySnehashish Roy
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out