President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates world's largest Motera cricket stadium: All you need to know

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad which was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England.

Union home minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju were also in attendance on the occasion.

The President also performed the Bhumi Pujan of the Sardar Patel Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, and the stadium will be its part.

Here's everything you need to know about the world's largest cricket stadium:

The stadium is the biggest cricket stadium in the world as it has a total capacity of 1,32,000.

On February 24, 2019, the then President of United States, Donald Trump had visited Motera Stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event

The stadium is oval in shape and as a result, whenever a match is played on any of the 11 pitches, the boundary size will remain the same on both sides.

The project will be jointly executed by the Government of India, the Government of Gujarat, and the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA).

The entire facility will offer venues for over 20 Olympic Games such as athletics, badminton, football, aquatics, basketball and many other indoor and outdoor sports.

The sports enclave will also have a 15,000 capacity field hockey stadium and a 50,000 seat athletics-football stadium with a 400m track. A 5,000 capacity tennis stadium would also be there along with 12 additional tennis courts.

A total of 93,00,000 square feet of built space is proposed and the Sports Enclave will also be able to host about 2,50,000 visitors during an event day.