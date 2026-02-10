Sarma files defamation case, seeks ₹500 crore in damages from Congress leaders

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he has filed a defamation case seeking ₹500 crore in damages from Congress leaders for allegedly making false, malicious, and defamatory allegations against him. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (X)

In a post on X, Sarma said he has moved court against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi. “Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking ₹500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious, and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference.”

This comes days after the Assam Congress on February 4 launched a website titled “Who Is HBS” and a pamphlet accusing Sarma of corruption, misuse of power, and disrespect to cultural icons. The website, which sought information about Sarma’s alleged assets, went “temporarily down” shortly after its launch.

Gogoi said the website and pamphlet were part of a broader campaign to expose Sarma’s lies and abuse of power. He said members of the public would be able to submit information related to alleged corruption involving Sarma and his family.

Gogoi alleged Sarma and his family owned around 12,000 bighas (approximately 4,000 acres) of land. He said that rules were manipulated to convert agricultural land into industrial land. Gogoi said if voted to power, the Congress would probe these acquisitions and redistribute land to the poor and landless if wrongdoing is found.

Baghel and Jitendra Singh echoed similar allegations, claiming that Sarma’s family owned large tracts of land and multiple companies. They alleged irregularities date back to before Sarma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015.

Sarma rejected the charges as “false and malicious”. He said the allegations were politically motivated. On February 9, Sarma said he would initiate civil and criminal defamation proceedings against Congress leaders. He added that the era of hit-and-run politics is over and dared his critics to prove their allegations in court.

Assam advocate general Devajit Saikia on Tuesday said the defamation case has been initiated at the Kamrup district civil court. “The case is at the final stage of filing. The case number and other details will be available by [Tuesday] evening. We hope that the matter will be placed before the district civil judge by tomorrow [Wednesday],” Saikia said.

Saikia said the defamation case has also been filed against the Guwahati-based newspaper, Asomiya Pratidin, for publishing reports related to the Congress’s press conference where the allegations were made.

On Tuesday, the Assam Congress lodged a case accusing the BJP of sharing “highly provocative and communal content” on social media. In its complaint, Congress said that a post shared on February 7 from the X handle of Assam BJP depicted Sarma “symbolically firing at Muslims at point-blank range”.

Congress said the content carried phrases such as “foreigner-free Assam,” “no mercy,” “why did you not go to Pakistan?” and “there is no forgiveness to Bangladeshis”. It claimed that they targeted Bengal-origin Muslims, often derogatorily labelled as “Miyas” or “Bangladeshis”.

The complainant alleged that the content was “highly provocative and communal” and could lead to social disharmony, urging the police to register a case under appropriate penal provisions and take necessary action.

The Assam Congress also staged a protest on Tuesday in Guwahati, raising slogans against Sarma and his wife over alleged corruption.

Congress Women’s Cell president Meera Borthakur questioned Sarma’s shifting statements regarding his family’s assets and alleged landholdings. She said he initially claimed that he drew only his official salary and owned no property. Borthakur said that he later said that his wife might own 12,000 bighas of land. She added he suggested it could be as high as 24,000 bighas, while asserting that all properties were legal.

“If everything is legal, will the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate investigate the chief minister’s wife?” Borthakur asked. She added that Congress would continue to raise these questions.