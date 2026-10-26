Satellite image shows Cyclone Arnab moving towards Andhra as storm intensifies over Bay of Bengal ahead of October 28 landfall

Satellite imagery from India’s INSAT-3DS weather satellite is tracking Cyclone Arnab over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, with intense convective cloud activity accompanying the developing storm as it moves towards India’s eastern coastline, particularly Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha. Track live updates

The expected landfall zone lies between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, including the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coastal stretch. (Skymet/X)

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its satellite bulletin issued at 8:30 am IST on Monday, identified the storm’s centre near 15.5°N latitude and 88.8°E longitude. The satellite analysis reported moderate to very intense convective activity around the system, indicating substantial thunderstorm development associated with the cyclone.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the IMD’s forecast, Cyclone Arnab is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the night of October 26 and a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27. The system is expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the Andhra Pradesh–Yanam coastline between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the IMD’s forecast, Cyclone Arnab is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the night of October 26 and a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27. The system is expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the Andhra Pradesh–Yanam coastline between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD has forecast maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph at landfall, with gusts reaching up to 140 kmph.

Satellite imagery reveals intense cloud activity

The latest satellite assessment places Cyclone Arnab over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. The IMD reported scattered to broken low- and mid-level clouds, with embedded intense to very intense convection over the central and southern Bay.

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Such cloud patterns are associated with vigorous thunderstorm activity within a tropical cyclone. Satellite observations help meteorologists monitor the storm’s location, cloud organisation and convective development, particularly over the sea, where direct observations are limited.

Andhra Pradesh coast faces cyclone threat

The IMD’s coastal weather bulletin issued on October 26 said the storm was moving westwards at approximately 15 kmph during the preceding six hours. At 8:30 am, its centre was located around 610 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 690 km east-southeast of Kakinada.

The cyclone is forecast to turn northwestwards as it approaches the coast. The expected landfall zone lies between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, including the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coastal stretch.

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Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall possible at isolated locations, is forecast over parts of Andhra Pradesh during the approach of the storm. Strong winds and rough to very rough sea conditions are also expected to pose risks to coastal communities, fishing vessels and maritime activities.

Odisha steps up precautionary measures

Although the forecast landfall is along the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast, Odisha has intensified preparations because the cyclone’s rain and wind impacts could extend into the state.

The Odisha government has prohibited fishing activities in the sea and barred tourist entry to hills, waterfalls, dams and scenic destinations in six vulnerable districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has deputed eight ministers to monitor preparedness in different areas. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire and Emergency Services and police have been positioned in vulnerable locations.

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According to state officials, 24 ODRAF teams and six NDRF teams have been deployed to support emergency response and rescue operations.

Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in the six districts are scheduled to remain closed on October 28 and 29. Authorities are also shifting residents of thatched houses and low-lying areas to safer shelters, while pregnant women are being moved to health facilities in advance.

The state government has cancelled leave for employees in the identified districts and established control rooms to coordinate emergency operations.